Some of us are known to fly overseas when we have critical health conditions in need of treatment.

Indonesia is still home to hospitals that are worth the visit. Yes, it’s a terrifying time to visit hospitals these days, yet knowing the best health care facilities in your city is still a top priority.

There are many options in Indonesia, catering to both local residents and foreigners. Within this list of top hospitals in Indonesia, we’ve also included internationally accredited hospitals where available. You can now get good health service to help you recover from your condition faster than before.

1. Rumah Sakit Umum Pusat Nasional Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo (RSCM)

Named after Indonesian figure Dr Tjipto Mangoenkoesoemo (1883–1943), RSCM is a state hospital that is owned by Indonesia’s Health Ministry. It obtained international accreditation in April 2013, after opening in 1853 as Sekolah Dokter Djawa. It’s been close to two centuries since its opening, accompanied by several more name changes, and the quality and services are continuously improving.

RSCM is the first and only hospital in Indonesia that offers Tomotherapy, an advanced radiation technology to cure tumours and cancers. Besides that, RSCM offers complete medical departments such as a neurosurgery department, clinical microbiology, and forensics, to name a few.

Address: Jl. Diponegoro No.71, Senen, Central Jakarta.

Tel: (021) 1500 135

Instagram: @rscm.official

Facebook: @RSUPNCM

2. Mochtar Riady Comprehensive Cancer Centre (MRCCC), Siloam Semanggi

Opened in 2011, MRCCC Siloam Semanggi has the most up to date technology to combat cancer. It provides experienced oncologists and advanced cancer treatments for early detection, surgical oncology, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and even positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET/CT) scans.

Fun fact: it’s dubbed the country’s superior comprehensive private cancer centre and one of ten of the highest buildings in the country, standing at 30 storeys tall.

Address: Jl. Garnisiun No.2-3, Semanggi, South Jakarta.

Tel: (021) 2996 2888

Instagram: @siloamhospitals

Facebook: @siloamhospitalsgroup

Pondok Indah Hospital Group

Pondok Indah Hospital is accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI), aiming to improve patient safety and health care quality in the international community. Established by PT Binara Guna Mediktama in 1986, it was the first hospital to adopt sophisticated and advanced technologies. In addition, the hospital uses a method called E-Medical Record which has all data records and documents digitised.

Adress: (RS Pondok Indah – Pondok Indah) Jl. Metro Duta Kav. UE, Pondok Indah, South Jakarta / (RS Pondok Indah – Bintaro Jaya) CBD Emerald Blok CE/C, Jl. Boulevard Bintaro Jaya No.1, Parigi, Pondok Aren, South Tangerang / (RS Pondok Indah – Puri Indah) Jl. Puri Indah Raya S-2, Kembangan, West Jakarta.

(RS Pondok Indah – Pondok Indah) (021) 7657525 / (RS Pondok Indah – Bintaro Jaya) (021) 80828888 / (RS Pondok Indah – Puri Indah) (021) 25695200

Instagram: @rspondokindah

@rspondokindah Facebook: @RumahSakitPondokIndah

JEC Eye Hospitals & Clinics

Established in 1984, JEC is a fully equipped, modern eye hospital with 106 ophthalmologists following international standards. This eye hospital offers a one-stop service which allows patients with refractive disorders to be able to be treated in one place – without having to be referred to other hospitals.

There are several branches spread across the country, namely JEC Eye Hospital at Menteng, JEC Eye Hospital at Kedoya, JEC-Primasana Eye Hospital at Tanjung Priok, Klinik Utama Mata JEC at Cibubur, Klinik Utama Mata JEC at Tambora, Klinik Utama Mata JEC at Cinere, Klinik Utama Mata JEC-Anwari at Purwokerto, Klinik Utama Mata Candi Eye Center Semarang, Klinik Utama Mata JEC-Java at Surabaya, and Klinik Utama Mata JEC-Orbita at Makassar.

Medistra Hospital

“Smiling Service and Care” is Medistra Hospital’s motto since 28th November 1991. This private hospital is equipped with advanced medical technologies that deliver excellent facilities and services by highly regarded specialist. Facilities and quality of services are constantly upgraded following the development of health technology. Cardiovascular, Digestive Disease and GI Oncology, Orthopedic and Neuroscience, etc are just some of Medistra’s excellence.

Premier Bintaro Hospital

This hospital is part of Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care. It strives to improve its service quality with cases handled by expert specialists according to the development of health sciences and technologies, therefore, ensuring that it continuously provides the best health services for patients from around the world. Some of the services include an orthopaedic centre, Ramsay spine centre, a hand clinic, arthroplasty, a sports clinic, and a vascular centre. Currently, appointments are advisably made online through WhatsApp at +62817 777 742.

Address: Jl. Moh. Husni Thamrin No.1, South Tangerang, Banten.

Tel: (021) 2762 5500

Instagram: @rspremierbintaro

Facebook: @RSPremierBintaro

Rumah Sakit EMC Sentul

Since 1991, EMC Sentul Hospital has continued to grow and improve its services. The hospital is supported by a variety of complete and up-to-date medical facilities to provide integrated services and comprehensive treatments such as a pain management centre, minimally invasive neurosurgery, plastic surgery and aesthetic centre, a sports clinic, a stroke unit, and much more. This hospital is situated in the eco-green Sentul, East Bogor.

Address: Jl. MH. Thamrin Kav. 57, Sentul City,

Bogor, West Java.

Bogor, West Java. Tel: 0812 8900 4864 (PIC Chintami) and 0877 8208 23699 (PIC Sarah)

Instagram: @rs.emc

Facebook: rumahsakit.EMC

Siloam Hospitals Surabaya

One of the largest hospitals in Surabaya, this hospital offers the highest class of medical care in the region and has 160 operational beds and all different types of modern facilities. There are at least 210 specialist doctors and a 24-hour emergency and ambulance service.

Address: Jl. Raya Gubeng No.70, Surabaya.

Tel: (031) 9920 6900

Instagram: @siloamsurabaya

Facebook: @rumahsakitsiloamsurabaya

Rumah Sakit Premier Surabaya

Aiming to create and uphold a reputation of excellent medical service, this hospital belongs to a branch of Ramsay Health Institute, the largest health care company in Australia. Opening in Surabaya in 1998, this hospital thrives on the concept of being a “Resort Hospital”. Doctors from Australia and Indonesia are available, as well as a 24-hour emergency unit and ambulance.

Address: Jl. Nginden Barat Blok B, Surabaya.

Tel: (031) 599 3211

Instagram: @rspremiersurabaya

Facebook: @rspremiersurabaya

Siloam Hospital Kuta, Bali

Another Siloam Hospitals Group health care centre is included in this list. This particular one, situated on Sunset Road in Kuta, Bali has international standards with multi-lingual medics from front-desk registration until surgeons. Aside from that, this hospital has an MRI and many more health-treatment facilities. Moreover, all international insurances are accepted here.

Address: Jl. Sunset Road No.818, Kuta, Bali.

Tel: (0361) 779 900

Instagram: @siloambali

Facebook: @SiloamHospitalsBali

Bali International Medical Centre, Bali

BIMC was initiated from a vision to establish an international standard medical centre to cater to the growing needs of quality healthcare services for residents and tourists in Bali. As a result, it now offers a multitude of comprehensive services performed by a specially trained medical team in its three facilities located in Ubud, Kuta, and Nusa Dua. Each branch is equipped with ultra-modern medical technology and all medics are multi-lingual.

Kasih Ibu Hospital Bali

Initially a maternity hospital in Denpasar in 1987, Kasih Ibu Hospital was the first private hospital in Bali. Later in 1991, the hospital converted into a general hospital providing effective and outstanding medical care in a modern environment.

In Denpasar, it has the most advanced diagnostic equipment and IT systems in Bali, being the first hospital to have a CT scan and MRI machines. Other than that, there are neurosurgery, tropical diseases, orthopaedic surgery, haemodialysis, and advanced radiology services available. There’s also an international division specifically for international tourists and expats on the island. Meanwhile, the Saba branch has 150 beds and is the most well-equipped hospital in eastern Bali providing trauma care and dental care.