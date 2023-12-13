The Stones Hotel Celebrates Its 11th Anniversary with “A Journey Through The Sights and Sounds of The Stones”

The Stones Hotel-Legian, Bali, commemorated its successful 11th-anniversary celebration on November 29, 2023, with a themed event titled “A Journey Through The Sights and Sounds of The Stones.”

The focal point of the celebration was the photography exhibition “Indonesia Unveiled” by the renowned photographer Daniel Kordan, who has made Bali his second home. The exhibition showcased 20 captivating photos featuring the best destinations in Bali and Indonesia, taking attendees on a visual journey through tropical forests, beaches, wildlife, and exotic culture.

The 11th-anniversary celebration seamlessly blended the art and culture of Bali and Indonesia, presenting an exclusive dance performance by the Dayak Tribe presented by Poyang and friends from Banjarmasin, Kalimantan. Saung Angklung Udjo (SAU) mesmerised the audience with a showcase of Sundanese arts, culture, and traditions through interactive music. The legendary Balinese Kecak dance and a traditional Sasando music performance from Rote Ndao, NTT, added a unique touch to the event. A Nusantara culinary festival offered a variety of dishes from different regions, including Jakarta’s Sop Buntut, Nasi Padang, and Madura’s Sate Kambing, complementing the celebration.

According to Harry Tandjung, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Stones Hotel-Legian, Bali, this event reflects the hotel’s commitment to supporting Bali’s tourism, creating employment opportunities, and serving as a platform for creative young talents. Daniel Kordan’s photo exhibition drew attention, with limited edition prints available for purchase, ranging from Rp15,000,000 to Rp30,000,000, enabling anyone to own a piece of Indonesia’s beauty captured through Daniel Kordan’s lens.

Andika Pratama, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications at The Stones Hotel-Legian Bali, emphasised that the selection of Daniel Kordan as the main photographer was based on his significant contribution to promoting tourist destinations in Indonesia. His collaboration with local photographers and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy highlights Kordan’s exceptional role in introducing Indonesia’s beauty to the world.

Tjokorda Bagus Pemayun, Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Office, expressed appreciation for Daniel Kordan’s photo exhibition, anticipating its potential to attract more international tourists to Bali. Niluh Djelantik, a Balinese designer and activist, also showed support for the arts and cultural events promoting Bali and Indonesia on the international stage.

Daniel Kordan’s photography exhibition, “Indonesia Unveiled,” will be on display for a month at The Stones Hotel, adding a unique value to the successful 11th-anniversary celebration. The culmination of the event also featured cultural performances, providing an unforgettable experience for attendees. This event was fully supported by Marriott Bonvoy Moments.