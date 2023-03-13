10 STEPS FOR PERFECT ESSAY WRITTEN

Writing any kind of essay at any academic level is no easy task, let alone writing a perfect one.

Yet, essays remain the one thing students can’t escape throughout their academia.

You write essays to get scholarships; you write essays to get admission into school; you write essays to pass your class, and every single time your grader expects the best from you.

So, how do you give your best, how do you bring out the best piece of academic writing, and how do you write that perfect essay? The truth is only consistent practice can bring you closer to perfection. Getting a perfect essay written on your first or even your twentieth try is almost impossible.

But, when you follow specific procedures and best practices, you’ll be able to see noticeable improvements in your essay writing over time. These steps will help you get better at writing premium papers.

Understand your topic: Your topic question or prompt will motivate you to move on with your essay. It would be best to connect with the subject far beyond a mere surficial understanding.

Suppose you are asked to choose a topic or theme of your own; ensure it is something you find interesting enough to write about. This way, you’ll be motivated to research, analyze and thoroughly explain all your points.

On the other hand, if a topic has already been assigned to you, it would be best to contemplate the subject for a few days. Do some preliminary research. Ask your professor if you have any trouble understanding the topic, or ask for a change of topic(if you can) if you feel ill-suited to write on it.

No matter what approach your topic arises from, ensure you take the time to understand all that is being asked of you, including the requirements, citation styles, and even the deadline date. Also, ensure to note any key points you wish to address later in the essay.

Research and analyze your topic: You should know that this is an essential step in the process. Many students, however, experience a different research process. Some students prefer to immerse themselves in a sea of information until they are sufficiently saturated to begin writing.

The disadvantage of this method is that it is easy to lose sight of your true research objectives, veering off topic and wasting valuable time. Also, you must avoid directly applying the information obtained from libraries and academic databases to your essay; instead, try to use the knowledge to generate new ideas and relationships.

Other students may prefer to research as they write. So, it is best to find an equal but moderate combination of both approaches to ensure a proper analysis of the subject. Your research sources have to be current, relevant, accurate, reliable and serve a purpose related to your essay.

Research helps you figure out and strengthen your claims. Ensure to note down your arguments, explanations, and even the strengths and weaknesses in your claim.

Free-write: It is challenging to write an organized essay without letting your thoughts run wild when free-writing. You get to bring out your unique views on the topic at this stage as you brainstorm.

You could create an easy outline, cluster, chart, map, or list to help you with the process, or you could take a walk, meditate, and evaluate all your ideas, writing down all your unique insights as you can.

Create your thesis statement: Your thesis statement is a sentence that expresses the main idea of your entire essay in a single sentence. Think of it as a direct response to the essay question and a summary of your essay.

A thesis is usually the last sentence in your introductory paragraph. A strong thesis statement should:

Test your ideas by condensing them into one or two sentences

Improve the structure and development of your argument.

l Give your reader a “roadmap” for your argument.

Create an outline: An outline of your plan for the essay, but it is essentially your main points of the essay, particularly the body paragraphs, since the main body forms the crux of your writing. Also, an outline helps you note the main points to be used across all sections.

Also, you should note the sources that you will include in your essay and what ideas they will help support. An outline helps ensure cohesion throughout your paper, from start to finish.

Write your body paragraphs: Most times, it is better to begin your essay from the main body of the essay. This is because, even though you’ve brainstormed, analyzed, and outlined your essay, you still don’t know what direction your paper will take.

When writing your body paragraphs, keep in mind that each one should be connected to the previous and flow into the next. Here’s what each section should have:

A topic sentence that links back to your thesis statement should start each paragraph in the main part of your essay. Each section must focus on a single idea.

Supporting sentences comprise an explanation, evidence, statistics, a specific example, a fact, or a quote from the text.

Two comments that clarify, go over or expand on specific information.

The concluding sentence completes the paragraph. This sentence should finalize your train of thought and smoothly transition to the next section and sentence.

Write your introduction: Now, you’re all poised to start writing your essay. The introduction should hook the reader’s attention, slowly drawing them into your thesis and arguments. An effective introduction accomplishes three things:

It grabs readers’ interest with a hook and encourages them to read on. A hook could be a controversial statement, a surprising statistic, or a uniquely personal experience.

Provides a background summary of the essay: Your introduction should provide context for your paper regarding what is already known about the topic, then slowly narrows into your specific case and what will be discussed.

States your thesis in an easy-to-understand manner.

Write your conclusion: Now, you conclude your essay. However, before you round up, you should take a moment to review your paper up to this point and make sure everything is in check. A conclusion should not merely recount all that’s being said throughout the essay; it should:

Sum up the essay by connecting it with the significance of the thesis statement

Give the paper a sense of completion

Leave the reader with a lasting impression, such as a memorable thought, quotation, or call to action.

Restate the thesis and emphasize key points and limitations of the arguments without undermining the claims or introducing new ideas.

Revise and edit your essay: Now that you’re done with the writing, it is time to check if your essay fully answers the topic question and fulfills all the necessary writing requirements. Read the essay question and instructions one last time.

It would be best if you took a breather, too; even though there’s more work to be done, you thoroughly deserve it. You should read your paper and check if it explains your topic the way you intended. Suppose there are any ways you could make your ideas clearer by providing more detail or proof, do that! Also, check for transitions throughout your essay. Ensure it is coherent and flows well by using the appropriate connectors.

Ask yourself if your body paragraphs truly support your thesis or if there are any needed tweaks. Then, look at your concluding paragraph and check if it feels conclusive enough but still leaves a final impression.

Check if your paper used the proper wording and required word lengths for your assignment. This could allow you to remove weaker points to reduce the word length or add more valuable points to increase the word length. Either way, your paper should be better for it.

Proofread your essay: The revisions aren’t over just yet. Your essay needs to be free of spelling or grammar issues. These checks can be done using online tools or reliable reference books. When editing, don’t rush. This process could be time-consuming and often repetitive; hence, you must be cautious.

So, it would be best to take breaks during the editing process or solicit help from your colleagues or tutors. You could leave your work for a few hours or days and return to it for some final checks. At this point, you should check for any formatting or typesetting errors hidden in your paper. Ensure your paper heeds the formatting requirements, uses an original title with your name(if required), and is turned in before the due date.