Users Complaining on Gojek App Error Viral on Social Media

Viral on social media, the Gojek application is experiencing errors or problems.

The news regarding this viral Gojek error was complained about by a number of netizens on social media, especially Twitter or X.

The Gojek application error is even trending on Twitter or X.

Like the Twitter account @hellogitt who complained that his Gojek application was not functioning properly.

“Gojek app is getting an error,” tweeted the account @hellogitt, quoted on 12th September 2023.

You can see in the embedded photo that the notification at the bottom of the Gojek application screen shows “Eh, your order details haven’t come out”.

As is known, this notification often appears when there is a disruption, either a user network disruption or a Gojek server disruption.

Other netizens also complained about the same thing. Like the account @leidy23n which also experienced an error in their Gojek application.

gojek lagi error,

1. nyari driver susah

2. tiba2 dapat driver tapi tidak bisa di tracking posisinya

3. alhasil driver nelfon

5. dan jelasin klo gojek lagi error, driver dapat banyak orderan dalam 1 waktu, tapi tidak bisa diambil orderannya#driver #gojekerror #gojek pic.twitter.com/FGfkeC6Nh2 — lei di (@leidy23n) September 12, 2023

Not only that, another netizen with the account @Risfyazes complained about the Gopay balance being deducted for bill payments, but the bill status did not change.

In fact, this user even had to pay the bill via another method even though the GoPay balance had been deducted. This causes the billing status to not change in other applications.

However, until this news was published, there had been no official statement from Gojek regarding the problems that were bothering its users.