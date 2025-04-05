ARYADUTA Bali: The Ideal Venue for Business and Celebrations

ARYADUTA Bali offers a diverse range of venue options, making it the ideal destination for business meetings, weddings, and social gatherings.

Nestled in the heart of the Kuta area, the hotel features exceptional event spaces — from fully equipped meeting rooms to stunning wedding venues — ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for every occasion.

ARYADUTA Bali’s meeting rooms are fitted with a high-definition Videotron LED screen and comprehensive facilities to support smooth and effective presentations and discussions. Enhancing the corporate experience, an outdoor space adjacent to the ballroom provides a perfect setting for networking sessions, coffee breaks, or casual mingling in a refreshing garden atmosphere.

Beyond business events, ARYADUTA Bali is also a picture-perfect wedding destination. Couples can exchange vows in the beautiful chapel for an intimate indoor ceremony or choose the Heavenly Garden just outside for a romantic outdoor celebration. For those dreaming of a beach wedding, the hotel offers an exclusive beach venue just two minutes away, with breathtaking ocean views providing the perfect backdrop.

Whether for corporate gatherings or wedding celebrations, ARYADUTA Bali offers a diverse and carefully curated menu to suit every palate. From exquisite Western, Asian, Indonesian, and Balinese to Middle Eastern cuisines, each dish is prepared with attention to taste, presentation, and dietary preferences.

Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport, the hotel offers easy access for both domestic and international guests. It boasts the most spacious accommodations in the Kartika Plaza area and is directly connected to Lippo Mall Kuta, providing seamless access to shopping and entertainment.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary buggy shuttle service to nearby Jerman Beach, or unwind with breathtaking sunset and ocean views from the hotel’s rooftop pool. For culinary enthusiasts, Henry’s Steakhouse, located at the hotel entrance, specialises in dry-aged meats and promises a premium dining experience.

“Our goal at ARYADUTA Bali is to provide an all-in-one business and leisure destination,” said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of ARYADUTA Bali. “With world-class meeting facilities, stunning wedding venues, and exceptional dining, we offer our guests an unparalleled experience. Whether for corporate meetings or life’s most cherished celebrations, ARYADUTA Bali is the perfect destination.”

For more information about future events and offerings, please visit www.aryaduta.com/bali, call +62 811-3960-8623, or email marcom.akb@aryaduta.com.