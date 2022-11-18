The Richness of Ubud, Conveyed Through NFTs

The metaverse is brought into real life with this exclusive collaboration between The Westin Ubud x Superlative Secret Society.

The Superlative Secret Society (SuperlativeSS) is a unique collection of 11k programmatically generated art avatars using more than 220 pieces of aesthetic, hand-drawn artwork (NFT). They are metaphysical beings that inhabit the Superlative Multiverse, taking on the form as pieces of art. The fruit of our artist’s imagination, Arief “Witjk” Witjaksana, this newfound iteration of art is built by a passionate team and a powerful grassroots community dedicated to supporting the next generation of artists. Launched in September 2021, all 11k of SuperlativeSS’ NFTs sold out right away to a worldwide community of NFT enthusiasts.

A blend of art and a reflection of the environment, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali and the Superlative Secret Society are honoured and thrilled to announce an official collaboration. Filled with the richness of the nature and cultures of Ubud, Superlative distils that story into art. Using the brand’s signature colour palette, the best of the region is portrayed through freshly harvested rice fields and some of the most beloved activities found only in Ubud. Every aspect of the artwork tells a story and reveals how art appeals to all of us – time.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali and SuperlativeSS will hold an integrated pop-up exhibition for three days, starting on 25th November 2022 at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali. The holders of SuperlativeSS will get free entry while the non-holders will be billed IDR 50,000 net per person per entry that is exchangeable for coffee or tea.

The merchandise and gifts designed for The Westin Ubud x SuperlativeSS collaborative artwork will be available at our Gift Shop. For more information, please feel free to reach out to us by phone at +62 361 301 8989 or by email at [email protected].