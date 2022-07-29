Bali Hosting International Drugs Enforcement Conference 2022

Bali will host the International Drugs Enforcement Conference (IDEC) 2022 in the Nusa Dua area, South Kuta District, Badung Regency.

“This activity will be held in Bali on 2nd-4th August, and the Head of the National Narcotics Agency, Police Commissioner General Petrus Reinhard Golose, will open the event which will be attended by 21 far eastern countries,” said Head of the National Narcotics Agency Bali Police Brigadier General Gde Sugianyar Dwi Putra on Wednesday 27th July 2022.

The 21 countries expected to attend are :

Australia

Brunei Darussalam

Cambodia

China

Hong Kong

Macau

Japan

South Korea

North Korea

Mongolia

Malaysia

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

United States of America

Vietnam

Papua New Guinea

Timor Leste

Laos

Indonesia

“Participants of the International Drug Enforcement Conference 2022 are law enforcement officers who handle narcotics problems in their respective countries,” added Putra.

According to him, the INDEC meeting in Bali will discuss strategies and cooperation in efforts to control drugs from the supply side. In addition, the meeting will also discuss best practices in handling drugs, which of course is expected not only from the supply side and law enforcement alone.

Putra also said that the conference will also be an opportunity to establish cooperation in narcotics control and an opportunity to exchange information and cooperate in drug handling.

