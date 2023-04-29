“Free to be Me” Painting Exhibition by Neurodivergent Young Artists at Gran Melia Jakarta

In commemorating World Autism Awareness Day, Gran Melia Jakarta together with kitaoneus.asia is playing host to an exhibition of painting showcasing 24 artworks by twelve young neurodivergent artists with autism.

Themed “Free to be Me,” the painting exhibition initiative is part of the collaborative efforts to increase public awareness and appreciation of the talents of neurodivergent individuals and to promote inclusivity and diversity in society.

The “Free to be Me” painting exhibition is open to the public in the hotel lobby from 16th to 30th April 2023. The exhibition offers visitors of all ages inspiring artworks that showcase the unique perspective of these young artists. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase some of the artworks on display, with all proceeds going directly to the artists.

General Manager of Gran Melia Jakarta Mirco Iada says, “We are delighted to exhibit Free to be Me at Gran Melia Jakarta. The exhibition is part of Melia Hotel International’s campaign ‘Travel for Good‘ which highlights the pillar of Good for Community.” He adds that Good for Community presents the company’s commitment to local communities to help meet their needs, generating economic and social value that helps eradicate inequality and promote peace, well-being and progress.

To see the painting catalogue of the painting, please visit https://lnkd.in/ghJMpkA9.