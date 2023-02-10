Celebrate the Season of Love at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

When it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day, your loved ones deserve an experience that’s extra special.

To ignite romance, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has created a memorable romantic journey for two, ranging from a luscious dining experience from our bespoke restaurants to a luxurious staycation in one of our timeless, elegant rooms overlooking Bundaran Hotel Indonesia.

A Romantic Escape

It’s the season to get wrapped up in romance and treat your special someone to a luxurious staycation. Leave it to us to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember. Pamper your partner with an indulgent romantic stay complete with a sumptuous in-room breakfast, 60 minutes of traditional massage for two adults, romantic amenities and a special 20 percent discount for food and non-alcoholic beverages in all outlets. For more information, please call 021 2358 3800.

Valentine’s in the Sky

Spark up the romance with an intimate evening over a four-course dinner as you create your timeless moment this Valentine’s Day. Take your other half to a date night under the stars surrounded by the lush greenery of our sky garden. Keep the romance alive and celebrate your everlasting love with an exclusive international four-course dinner complete with two glasses of sparkling wine. Date night under the stars is available at the price of IDR 2,500,000++ per couple.

A Taste of Valentine’s at OKU

On the most romantic day of the year, OKU is offering an exquisite six-course tasting menu, featuring Tuna Pillow, Red Seabass Ushioziru, Aburi Shushi, Lobster Chawan Mushi, Australian Wagyu Beef, and Valentine’s special dessert. The ‘A Taste of Valentine’s’ dinner at OKU is available on 14th February 2023 at IDR 1,600,000++ per person or IDR 2,200,000++ per person with a sake cocktail pairing.

A Box of Love

Valentine’s Day is not complete without chocolate and cakes. Surprise your love with a luxurious box of love from Kempi Deli. Enjoy the sweet red Vanilla Tonka Raspberry and the perfect taste of praline love chocolate, which comes with an elegant box. The Kempi Deli Box of Love Valentine’s cake is available from 7th to 14th February 2023, with the price starting from IDR 1,200,000++ per box.

Romantic Retreat at Kempinski The Spa

Take your loved one to unwind in a luxury spa this Valentine’s Day. Pamper your Valentine during the most romantic time of the year with a 120-minute couple treatment inclusive of an Aromatic Massage, Javanese Body Scrub and Rose Bath. The Romantic retreat at Kempinski The Spa is available throughout the month of February 2023 at IDR 2,500,000 nett per couple.