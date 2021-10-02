Tauzia Hotels 20th Anniversary: Grander Integration with The Ascott Limited

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Tauzia Hotels (TAUZIA) announced the inauguration of its integration with The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a member of CapitaLand Investment, one of the leading international lodging owner-operators.

“The integration with Ascott dovetails with TAUZIA’s 20th year of operations. We look forward to further growing as one with Ascott and providing our guests with enhanced experiences,” commented Patrick Vaysse, Chief Operating Officer of TAUZIA Hotels. “We thank our guests for their support and as part of the integration, we are offering members from My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty programme more rewards when they link their MTP membership with their new ASR membership.”

This integration was marked by the launch of the Discover ASR website as a global online booking platform and the unification of the two loyalty programs, My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) into Ascott Star Rewards (ASR). The platform provides one-stop access to more than 400 serviced apartments, co-living spaces, and hotels with a total of about 71,000 operating units in over 30 countries, including 69 newly added properties under TAUZIA.

Existing My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) members can sign up for a complimentary Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) membership and receive a 25 percent discount eVoucher when they link their MTP account to their new ASR account. MTP Friendly and Unique tier members will also be matched to ASR’s Silver and Platinum tiers respectively. MTP members can exchange their MTP points for ASR points and receive 2,000 ASR bonus points when they complete their first exchange. Members will start earning ASR points thereafter.

Philip Lim, Ascott’s Country General Manager – Indonesia added, “the conversion of the members from TAUZIA’s loyalty programme to ASR members marked a momentous milestone in Ascott’s digital transformation journey to provide members with greater conveniences and flexibility. With the launch of discoverasr.com, we are unifying not only the loyalty programme but also its separate brand websites on one single global online travel booking platform and provides guests with one-stop access to Ascott’s Portfolio, including properties under TAUZIA.”

Entering 20 years of business journey in hospitality management, TAUZIA continues to expand its network with the opening of a new property which includes 139 hotels with a total of more than 20,000 rooms spread across Indonesia and Southeast Asia. This is together with Ascott’s 14 award-winning lodging brands, namely Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, Fox Lite and POP!.

“With a wider portfolio of brands, we can collaborate with owners, business partners, and franchisees across a variety of lodging options, enabling Ascott to accelerate the growth of its business. We are also able to meet the demands of our discerning guests from corporate and leisure travellers to tech-savvy travellers, families or single-travellers, as well as value-conscious travellers,” said Wong Kar Ling, Ascott’s Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Head of Strategy and Global Operations.

The ”Discover ASR” mobile app will be launched in October 2020. Furthermore, the MTP programme will end by 31st December 2021.