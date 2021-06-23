Family Beachfront Getaway at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

With summer fast approaching, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is gearing up for another fun season of relaxation with a quick beachfront getaway in Nusa Dua, an idyllic and perfectly safe sanctuary to pamper you and your loved ones with warm Balinese hospitality.

This package is valid for stays before 20th December 2021 with a rate starting from Rp1.1 million++ per room per night. Truly a chance to stay in the comfort of a thoughtfully designed room with a complimentary upgrade to the next room category and daily breakfast served for two adults and two children.

Upon arrival at the resort, every child will be welcomed with signature amenities including a Westin Family Travel Journal and a Local Activity Guide. There is also a personal drinking bottle that can be refilled with selected beverages at all dining venues.

Another benefit of this package is unlimited access to Westin Family Kids’ Club, a fully supervised facility with indoor and outdoor areas. It offers a daily schedule of age-appropriate games and activities for little ones to engage while parents get their well-deserved break. Apart from free WiFi access, other entitlements include indoor and outdoor working space options for parents to enhance their productivity.

Receive a 10 percent discount with a choice of different restaurants catering to all taste preferences, as well as a 10 percent discount on spa treatments at Heavenly Spa by Westin. The only downside is to choose whether to unwind at the resort’s white sand beach or lagoon swimming pool featuring a 12m waterslide.

Please visit www.westinnusaduabali.com or follow Facebook Westin Bali and Instagram @westinbali for more details.