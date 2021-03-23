Tourism Ministry Releases New “Wonderful Indonesia” Campaign

Indonesian communications agency M&C Saatchi has launched its first video for Indonesian Tourism.

Its aim is to encourage domestic travellers to explore an Indonesia that’s waiting to be rediscovered.

The new video was shot across four locations, namely Bali, Banyuwangi, Yogyakarta, and Bintan, to capture Indonesia’s beauty that has been kept alive for generations. The people, animals, warm hospitality, and natural wonders of the nation are being held until visitors return.

“It was challenging to create a tourism film in the midst of the pandemic. Our team travelled across many destinations over three weeks, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. We believe that, despite the pandemic, it’s important to keep the #wonderfulindonesia brand alive in the minds of people, and to carefully encourage domestic travellers to pursue travel and explore the wonders of Indonesia, when the time is right,” said Anish Daryani, CEO of M&C Saatchi Indonesia.

M&C Saatchi and Indonesian film director Sim F covered the campaign’s essential points; stunning vistas, natural wonders, cultural celebrations, welcoming people, hospitality, and food.

Together, people were asked to stay still while the camera moved around them – creating a series of 3D tableaux. Computer-generated imagery was used for some scenes as well.

The video illustrates the country waiting to be visited, at the same time, highlighting messages of cleanliness, health, safety, and social distancing.

“The people living off our tourism industry are being hit the hardest by the pandemic. Doing something that can give them hope is very important. Telling local travellers that these people and all of the wonders, beauty, and warmth of Indonesia are still there waiting for them to come back is our way to do just that,” explained Dami Sidharta, the Executive Creative Director of M&C Saatchi Indonesia.

The Wonderful Indonesia campaign is the first one to be launched by the ministry that is looking to open up the country and welcome travellers soon, by initially promoting