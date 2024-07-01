Sofitel Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Sparkling Elegance at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Sofitel celebrates its 60th anniversary with a sophisticated event, featuring a display of Courbet jewellery, exquisite confections, and captivating performances.

Sofitel, one of the luxurious hotel brands under the French Accor group, marked a momentous 60th anniversary, also known as the Diamond Jubilee, on Wednesday, 26th June 2024. On the Island of the Gods, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort celebrated with an intimate and elegant event at the resort’s Jewel Box chapel.

Fifty distinguished guests, including Diane-Laure Dudoué, Regional Marketing Director Asia of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems, VIPs, sales and wedding vendors, and media, gathered for an evening imbued with French sophistication and a touch of diamond-inspired brilliance. The chapel’s sparkling interior provided a fitting backdrop for the event.

A stunning display of Courbet jewellery graced the pre-stage area, a testament to the two Maisons shared commitment to responsible luxury. The collection, featuring diamond pavé earrings, cord bracelets, a pendant necklace, and a ring, beautifully embodied the joint values of these esteemed brands. Further extending the collaborative spirit, crystallised delicate confections from Kohaku Bali added a touch of exquisite elegance to the pre-cocktail experience while also being included in the goodie bags.

Guests were enthralled by a captivating performance by a cellist and renowned jazz singer, Eva Scolaro. The dinner featured a prestigious food parade served by waitresses adorned with sparkling face paint, led by an entrance leader with a dazzling disco ball headpiece.

The celebration culminated in the ceremonial cutting of a 60th-anniversary cake and the awarding of prestigious door prizes.