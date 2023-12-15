Bali’s Famous Attractions Set for Ticket Prices Increase in 2024

A number of popular tourist attractions in Bali are set to experience an increase in entrance ticket prices from next year.

Tourist attractions on the Island of the Gods that have raised ticket prices include Ulun Danu Beratan in Tabanan Regency, Bali, and Tanah Lot.

I Putu Toni Wirawan, Assistant Manager of Tanah Lot Tourist Attraction, stated that the ticket price hike at Tanah Lot will be implemented on 1st January 2024.

“Our plan is to increase it on 1st January 2024 if, at this time, there is no permanent increase in general prices,” Wirawan mentioned.

He explained that ticket prices for domestic tourists, both children and adults, will increase, with the new rates set at Rp20,000 for children and Rp40,000 for adults. For foreign tourists, the new rates will be Rp40,000 for children and Rp75,000 for adults, effective from 1st January 2024.

“Now, the ticket is still the old price, and we have gone to agents and distributed brochures for delivery and so on,” Wirawan added.

Similarly, Made Sukarata, Public Relations Management of Ulun Danu Beratan, confirmed an increase in ticket prices for Ulundanu Beratan in January 2024.

However, the rise in ticket prices only applies to domestic tourists, and the rates differ for weekdays and weekends. On weekdays, the rate increases from Rp30,000 to Rp40,000, while on weekends, it rises to Rp50,000, effective from the coming year. There is no change in ticket prices for foreign tourists, remaining at Rp75,000 per person.

Other tourist attractions, such as Pelingpuran Tourism Village in Bangli Regency and Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in Badung Regency, have not seen an increase in ticket prices ahead of Christmas and New Year.

“The ticket price remains in accordance with what is written in the Regional Regulations,” stated I Wayan Sumiarsa, Manager of Penglipuran Tourism Village.

The Head of the Bali Tourism Service, Tjok Bagus Pemayun, expressed hope that there would be no significant increases in ticket prices for tourist attractions before Christmas. He appealed to stakeholders and managers to keep prices affordable to avoid surprising tourists.