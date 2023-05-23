Interpol Fugitive from Canada Arrested in Bali

Stephane Gagnon, a Canadian citizen, was apprehended by the Bali Regional Police as he was listed as an Interpol Red Notice fugitive wanted for fraud in his home country.

Bali Police Commander Ni Wayan Sriani announced that the Bali Police, along with Police Superintendent Ketut Eka Jaya from the Community Development Police Sub-Division, successfully arrested and detained the Interpol fugitive, Stephane Gagnon, at the Directorate of General Criminal Investigations on 22nd May 2023.

“The suspect has been a fugitive from the Canadian government since August 2022, accused of committing fraud and counterfeiting offences in his country,” stated Jaya.

Gagnon managed to evade detection in Bali for three years by obtaining an investor visa. During that time, he did not work and resided in a luxurious villa in Canggu.

Despite being a fugitive in fraud and counterfeiting cases, Gagnon eluded immigration monitoring and even obtained a limited stay permit card (KITAS). Prior to arriving in Bali, he had been hiding in Bangkok, Thailand and entered Bali through Vietnam.

The arrest of the 50-year-old Canadian was made based on a Letter from the Head of International Relations of the Indonesian National Police, dated 19th May 2023, requesting his arrest and detention as per the Interpol Red Notice.

Upon receiving the request, the Directorate of General Criminal Investigation of the Bali Police collaborated with Immigration to gather information about the suspect. On 20th May, Gagnon was apprehended at Villa Aman, Canggu Berawa, North Kuta, Badung.

Gagnon is currently being held at the Bali Police Detention Centre for 20 days until 8th June 2023.

“The coordination with Interpol is still ongoing. It is yet to be determined whether the National Police will handle the extradition or if Interpol Canada will come to pick him up,” stated Police Chief Commissioner Stefanus Tamuntuan, the Head of Public Relations of the Bali Police.