Serving Up a New Social Sport: Adianto Arminta and the Rise of House of Padel

Co-founder Adianto Arminta shares how House of Padel is transforming Jakarta’s lifestyle scene with a fresh, fun, and community-driven approach to sport.

In a city where lifestyle trends evolve rapidly, one sport is quietly making its mark in the heart of Jakarta — padel. At the forefront of this movement is Adianto Arminta, the co-founder of House of Padel. Combining his love for sports and community-building, Adi has created a vibrant hub where people of all ages and skill levels can connect, compete, and unwind.

Located on the 26th floor of Agora Mall, House of Padel is more than just a place to play sports. It’s a lively spot where people in Jakarta can meet, stay active, and have a good time. Now, let’s learn more about House of Padel from Adi himself.

Hi, Adi! Could you briefly introduce yourself to our readers?

Hi, my name is Ad, and I’m the co-founder of House of Padel. I’ve always been passionate about sports and building communities, and House of Padel is the result of combining both, creating a space where people can connect, play sports, and have fun.

Could you tell us about House of Padel and what inspired the establishment of this padel club?

House of Padel was born from a desire to introduce something fresh, engaging, and accessible to Jakarta’s sports and lifestyle scene. We saw padel taking off globally, especially in Europe, and realised there was a real opportunity to bring that same energy to Indonesia. Our vision is to make padel more than just a sport, it’s a lifestyle and a community.

For those who might be new to the sport, how would you describe padel and what makes it different from other racquet sports?

Padel is a unique blend of tennis and squash. It’s played in doubles on a 10×20 metres court enclosed with glass and metal mesh walls, which are part of the game, just like in squash. The racket is solid with no strings and shorter than a tennis racquet, making it easier to handle for beginners. The scoring system is the same as in tennis: 15, 30, 40, game, but the underhand serve and the wall bounces make the dynamics very different.

What makes padel really stand out is its accessibility. It’s easy to learn, highly social, and rallies tend to last longer, which makes it more fun and engaging for most players. Internationally, padel is booming with professional circuits like the Premier Padel and World Padel Tour, attracting elite athletes and fans worldwide. Locally, we’ve also started hosting tournaments and social leagues to grow the competitive scene in Jakarta.

Can you share more about your current facilities — how many courts do you have, what amenities are offered, and what’s the overall atmosphere you aim to create for your members?

We currently operate four panoramic courts located on the 26th floor of Agora Mall, the highest padel courts in Jakarta (and the world, as far as we know). The space also features a restaurant and bar, an outdoor lounge area, a swimming pool, a kids’ playground, and modern changing rooms. We’re creating a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere where people come not just to play, but to stay, socialise, and relax.

How have you seen the popularity of padel grow in Indonesia, particularly in Jakarta, over the past few years?

The growth has been amazing. When we first launched, padel was practically unheard of here. But now, we’re seeing consistent traction—on average, we welcome around 200-250 players per day at House of Padel. That includes regulars, first-timers, and those attending events or lessons. Through community outreach, social media, and word of mouth, more people are discovering how fun and accessible padel is. We’ve also seen more schools, sports clubs, and corporate groups showing interest, which is a great sign that it’s becoming more integrated into Jakarta’s lifestyle and wellness culture.

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced introducing padel to the Indonesian market, and how have you overcome them?

Education has been the biggest challenge. Since padel is relatively unknown here, we’ve had to start from the basics, e.g., explaining the rules, how it’s played, and why it’s different from other racket sports. We’ve focused on offering trial sessions, coaching programmes, and collaborating with influencers and communities to help spread the word.

What type of community are you building around House of Padel?

Our goal is to create a diverse, supportive community that values wellness, fun, and connection. We welcome everyone, whether you’re a competitive player or just looking to unwind after work. Our events and social spaces are designed to bring people together beyond the game.

How accessible is padel at House of Padel for beginners or those curious to try? Do you offer coaching programmes?

Absolutely. We’re very beginner-friendly. We offer coaching sessions for all levels, including introductory clinics for first-timers. We also provide all the equipment needed, so you can just show up and play. It’s our mission to make padel as easy and enjoyable to try as possible.

What’s next for House of Padel? Are there any upcoming events, tournaments, or collaborations in the near future?

We’re planning to host more social tournaments, corporate events, and potentially expand to other locations. We’re also working on collaborations with wellness brands and sports communities to enrich the experience for our members.

How can our readers get in touch with you and House of Padel, particularly for booking the court and becoming a member?

You can visit our app “houseofpadel” to book courts. We’re also active on Instagram @houseofpadel.id , where we post updates and event info. Feel free to DM us or drop by, we’d love to welcome you in person!

House of Padel