Government Offers 47 Investment Projects for Foreign Capital

The government is offering 47 projects available for foreign investors across Indonesia.

The Head of the Investment Coordinating Board, Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, said the offer has been made to make it easier for foreign investors to invest their capital into Indonesia.

“This is our offer to enter Indonesia if you are serious about investing in Indonesia. Leave all the permits and the incentives to us – the government will take care of it. I am acting on the orders of the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan to take care of all the permits,” said Lahadalia, at the grand launch of the Sustainable Investment Project on Thursday 17th March 2022.

According to him, the promotion of investment by the government to foreign investors has not yielded the best results, so far.

“We admit that the Indonesian government always talks about wealth when promoting investment, always talks about the size of the island, always talks about population, and in my view as a former entrepreneur, I don’t think this is relevant. We have formulated these 47 projects already. There is a pre-feasibility study,” explained Lahadalia.

The 47 investment projects cover various sectors such as tourism, infrastructure, industry, and others.

“Our hope is that we can offer this to friends in the business world who want to collaborate,” said Lahadalia.

He also offered assurances that the Indonesian government would provide easy investment permits for foreign investors who are really serious about injecting capital into the country.

“There is no need to come to the ministry or institution because later I will take care of permits myself as long as the investment is serious. Your job is to bring enough technology, bring enough capital, and enough to bring some markets for us to collaborate with,” he said.

The bids for the 47 investment projects are open to all countries or individuals. He emphasised that the government does not have a “favoured” country to become an investor in Indonesia.

Lahadalia explained that the realisation of foreign direct investment (FDI) throughout 2019-2021 came from many countries and the United States could be included in the top-four countries with the largest investment in Indonesia.

“It is not true that there is a perception that Indonesia is only controlled by a certain country,” he said.