Discover Extended Bliss with The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud’s “Stay More Save More” Package

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, nestled in the heart of Bali’s captivating landscapes, presents the enticing “Stay More Save More” package, a haven for travellers seeking an extended escape.

Immerse yourself in the soothing embrace of Ubud’s lush surroundings and let The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud redefine relaxation. Through the “Stay More Save More” offer, guests enjoy not only enhanced wellness experiences but also remarkable affordability. Unwind by the pool, invigorate your senses with revitalising spa treatments, and savour nourishing cuisines at our onsite restaurants – all while basking in the warmth of renowned Balinese hospitality.

Stay More Save More package invites guests to extend their wellness journey in Ubud. The hotel is dedicated to providing an exceptional stay, where modern comfort harmonises with the cultural charm of the destination.

For those in search of a serene and revitalising retreat, the “Stay More Save More” package at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud promises an extended journey into the heart of Balinese beauty and relaxation. Book your 7-night stay now and let Ubud’s enchantment embrace you.

Embrace the enchanting beauty of Ubud for a minimum of seven nights, indulging in the Deluxe Garden View Room for just Rp2,500,000++ per night, complete with breakfast for two pax. Book using promo code “LTS” on www.westinubud.com and avail this offer for stays from October to November 2023.

Visit www.westinubud.com and for more information, please call +62 361 301 8989 or email [email protected]. Follow The Westin Resort & Spa, Ubud social media to find the latest information and promotions: Instagram and Facebook.