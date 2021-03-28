Visa Update: Immigration Released Specific Visa of Entry

The Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration has announced new rules for visas and stay permits during the “New Habit Adaptation Period”, based on the Director-General of Immigration circular letter number IMI-0661.GR.01.01 of 2021.

According to the @DitjenImigrasi social media accounts, the regulations on the prohibition of entry into Indonesia and the granting of visit visas and limited stay visas are still valid. Applicants must follow the regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights number 26 of 2020, concerning visas and residence permits during the adaptation period of new habits.

The post covers three sections; foreigners holding several specific visas and stay permits, visit visas, and limited stay visa. The free visa, or visit visa, and visit visa on arrival for Rp500,000 are still not being issued.

Foreigners who can enter Indonesia are holders of:

Service visa; Diplomatic visa; Visit visa; Limited residence visa; Official stay permit; Diplomatic stay permit; Limited stay permit; Permanent stay permit;d Transportation crew members who come using their own means of transportation; Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (KPP APEC) Businessman Travel Cardholders; International transit passengers.

Visit visas that can be granted are for foreigners who carry out the following activities:

Emergency and urgent trips; Undertaking business talks; Purchasing goods; Skills testing for prospective foreign workers; Medical and food aid and support personnel; Joining a ship or other means of transportation in Indonesia.

As for the limited stay visa, it can be issued to carry out work and/or non-working purposes.

Limited stay visa for work can be granted to foreigners in the following cases:

As an expert; Joining a ship, working on offshore equipment, or installations operating in the archipelago waters, territorial sea, or continental shelf, as well as the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone; Supervising the quality of goods or production; Performing inspections or audits at company branches in Indonesia; Servicing after sales; Installing and repairing machinery; Performing non-permanent work in the context of construction; Prospective foreign workers who will work in the context of testing skills.

Meanwhile, a limited stay visa for non-working purposes can be granted to foreigners in the following cases:

Conducting foreign investment; Family reunification; International elderly tourists.

Visa applications should be done by attaching an application letter addressed to the Director-General of Immigration and sending it to [email protected]. or contact a visa agent.

The following documents will need to be attached: