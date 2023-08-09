Jakartans, Welcome Back to Indonesia Expat Mixer

Indonesia Expat Mixer commenced their first Mixer in Jakarta this year!

Having had the last Mixer in the capital months ago, it felt right to be back in Kuningan, South Jakarta to greet old comers and newcomers to a night of relaxing socialising. BART (Bar At the Rooftop) at Artotel Casa Kuningan opened its rooftop area as the venue between 7 and 9 pm for a night of effortless networking on Wednesday 24th May 2022. Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Royal Lager, as well as wine from Plaga, while scrumptious light bites were whipped up by the hotel. A special thanks also go to Mercure PIK and Artotel Casa Kuningan for providing the lucky draw prizes.

Two Mixer goers were pulled out from the crowd to help the lucky draw announcement. Respectively, they pulled out business cards and greeted the winners of three dining vouchers at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant La Gazette and one complimentary stay voucher at Mercure PIK for one night. Artotel Casa Kuningan gifted a complimentary one-night stay voucher in Studio 25, inclusive of breakfast for two. The General Manager, Emmy Yunarti, did the honour and thanked everyone for coming as the night ended.

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that brings together both Indonesians and expats to expand their social network in an informal, relaxing ambience whilst also releasing some mid-week steam with appetising food, beverages, and music. Every event is presented in a different and unique setup.

See you at the next one!