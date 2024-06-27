School Holiday Family Getaway at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Experience unforgettable family fun with special school holiday packages at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and indulge in a blissful staycation at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia during the June school holidays. Explore nearby attractions and let your little ones unleash their culinary creativity with Kids Cooking Class and Chocolate Masterclass activities.

It’s Movie Time Room Package

Enjoy quality time with your family in the heart of the city. Watch movies together, shop at nearby malls, and create unforgettable experiences with five-star facilities. This room package is available until the 31st of July 2024, with prices starting from Rp2,100,000++ for a stay in a Deluxe Room. The package also includes complimentary breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children below 12 years old, exclusive cinema 4DX tickets at CGV Grand Indonesia for the whole family, and one family bucket of popcorn. Additionally, enjoy a 15% discount on food and beverages.

Family Fun Room Package

Create new core memories with your children with the Family Fun Room Package. Children aged 12 and below get breakfast and stay for free. The Family Fun Room Package is available until the 31st of July 2024, starting from Rp2,020,000++ per room per night. It includes breakfast for two adults and two children (12 years old and below), as well as two playground vouchers for Miniapolis Plaza Indonesia.

Kids Cooking Class

Ignite your child’s inner chef with a fun Cooking Class! Let your kids dive into the culinary world with professional chefs, creating their own masterpieces from appetisers to desserts. Available every Sunday at 3 PM, the class is priced at Rp280,000++ per child. Designed for children aged 6-12 years old, the package includes a goodie bag, recipe book, and certificate.

Chocolate Masterclass

Sweeten up Sundays and let your kids unleash their inner chocolatier with the Chocolate Masterclass at Le Chocolat. In collaboration with JIKA Chocolate, children will dive into the delicious world of chocolate-making. This masterclass is available every Saturday, starting from the 15th of June 2024, at Rp220,000++ per child. It is designed for children aged 6-12 years old, and reservations are required.

Experience a memorable school holiday with Pullman Jakarta Indonesia’s special packages and activities designed for the whole family.

For more information, please contact our team at +62 21 3192 1111 or email [email protected] or WhatsApp at +62 815 1588 2360.