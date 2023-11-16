Roosterfish Beach Club Unveils an Exciting Family Seaside Brunch Experience at Pandawa Beach

Introducing the “Family Seaside Brunch” at Roosterfish Beach Club, located on the picturesque Pandawa Beach.

This exciting and vibrant destination, inspired by the ocean, is thrilled to announce its latest culinary offering. Tailored for families seeking a delightful dining experience by the sea, the brunch aims to enhance Sunday gatherings, creating unforgettable moments for families in the enchanting Uluwatu region.

Commencing on 5th November 2023, and available every Sunday from 11 AM to 3 PM, the Family Seaside Brunch invites guests to savour a variety of classic brunch dishes infused with the high-quality seafood that Roosterfish is renowned for. Presented in a semi-buffet style, this brunch showcases a delightful blend of buffet and live stations to cater to a range of tastes.

The buffet station, presented atop Roosterfish’s traditional fishing boat, features brunch classics from cheese boards, cold cuts, fresh crudités, antipasto, an assortment of house-made pastries, and a dedicated sweet station. At the live stations, guests can indulge in an array of fresh seafood offerings from the chilled seafood bar, or savour seafood BBQ from the grill, smoked salmon toast, and seafood fried rice. Signature dishes to try include fresh oysters, tuna tartare pie tie, honey-glazed tiger prawns, and traditional Balinese seafood sate lilit.

Additionally, there is a dedicated kids’ station where kids can enjoy house-made cotton candy, soft cream, and more, ensuring that this seaside brunch is truly a family affair.

The Brunch package is priced at Rp555,000++ per person, encompassing unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages. For those opting for a brunch experience with alcoholic beverages, the package is available at Rp999,000++ per person. Children aged 6 to 12 years receive a 50% discount, while those under six can dine at no cost.

To enhance the overall experience, Roosterfish Beach Club has curated a range of entertainment options for both children and adults. The dedicated kids’ corner offers mini-games, crown-making, face painting, and balloon twisting to captivate the little ones. Simultaneously, parents can relax to the tunes provided by a live DJ and saxophonist during the Sunday music session.

In alignment with Roosterfish’s dedication to ocean conservation, brunch attendees have the opportunity to engage in a coral planting activity. This unique experience allows participants to learn about the coral reef ecosystem and contribute to its preservation.

After the brunch concludes at 3 PM, the festivities continue with Roosterfish’s signature family foam party, providing everyone with the chance to frolic in a sea of foam, ensuring a truly memorable experience.

“We are delighted to introduce the Family Seaside Brunch as an additional experience to our Sunday Fun Day program for our beach club guests,” said Pandu Krisna, Roosterfish Operation Manager. “Sunday is a perfect day to unwind and spend time with family. Come and experience our brunch in the beautiful Pandawa Beach, and let the kids have fun, while parents bask under the sun.”

Reservation is required. For booking and additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit roosterfishbeachclub.com.