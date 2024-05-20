Escape and Explore at InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort: A Gateway to Adventure and Tranquility This Summer

Indulge in the ultimate summer “Escape & Explore” experience at the InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort.

Nestled amidst the lush tropical gardens at the heart of Sanur district, InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort offers an enticing blend of comfort, Balinese hospitality, and unforgettable experiences.

The “Escape & Explore” package invites travellers to immerse themselves in a two-night stay in a Junior Suite, complete with return airport transfers and daily buffet breakfast. Moreover, families can delight in the complimentary daily Kids’ Club activities, allowing little ones to unleash their creativity and make new friends in a safe and engaging environment. For adults seeking relaxation, the package offers a 15% discount on non-alcoholic food and beverages and spa treatments, providing the perfect opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate.

Sanur, a captivating seaside town in the southeast of Bali, is steeped in history and natural beauty. Its long stretch of beaches, adorned with colourful jukung fishing boats, invites travellers to bask in the serenity of shallow waters and explore the paved cycling paths. The town’s historical landmarks, including the Le Mayeur Museum and the ancient Blanjong inscription, offer a glimpse into Bali’s unique culture and heritage. For the adventurous souls, Sanur’s “ghost town” presents a mysterious allure that only the brave dare to explore.

Discovering Sanur’s Charms

The “Escape & Explore” package at InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort encapsulates the essence of a truly memorable holiday. It seamlessly combines the allure of luxurious accommodation with the enchanting cultural experiences that Sanur has to offer. Whether it’s unwinding in a Junior Suite, indulging in delectable culinary delights, or venturing into the historical and natural wonders of Sanur, this package promises a harmonious blend of adventure and tranquillity.

For bookings and additional information, kindly visit https://balisanur.intercontinental.com/ or contact us via email at [email protected] or WhatsApp at +6281138006092.