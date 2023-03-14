Relish in ocean-inspired dining at Roosterfish Beach Club, Pandawa Beach which features 80 percent locally and sustainably sourced seafood-based delicacies curated by Head Chef Setiawan Margie.

“Roosterfish has always been synonymous with fun and playfulness. The launch of this ocean-inspired dining further enhances its position as a cool beach club and a foodie destination in the South,” exerted General Manager Martin Ehlers.

From fresh prawns with rosella salt crumbles, pan-seared barramundi to charcoal-grilled octopus, diners are sought to sample, share, or have all of the seafood to themselves.

The signature Roosterfish Seafood Platter is a sumptuous option for diners to generously savour fresh oysters, perfectly grilled fish, tiger prawns, and octopus. Otherwise, try the Catch of the Day where the chefs take advantage of the freshly caught seafood by the local Pandawa fishermen. While most dishes are seafood, there are options for non-seafood items and vegetarian dishes as well.

Maintaining fresh ingredients is essential to Chef Margie. “We want to be able to offer our guests exceptional dining experience. Therefore, having fresh ingredients every day is key.

While our local fishermen provide us with their catch of the day, we also work with local suppliers to get fresh quality seafood daily, ” he explained.

To elevate the ocean-inspired dining experience, an innovative new cocktail menu has been designed by

Head Mixologist, Yoga Tomy, with elixirs to complement the plates of seafood, such as the Ocean-inspired Mojitos, Rooster Colada, and Watermelon Cosmo.

Located just mere metres away from the gentle waters of Pandawa Beach, diners are welcome in the restaurant or under the newly revamped cabanas and daybeds while overlooking the expansive view of the blue ocean and relaxing Pandawa sea breeze. Roosterfish Beach Club is open daily from 8am-10pm for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with fun daily programs and live DJ performances at sunset.

Contact +62 811-3940-3588, email [email protected] or click on roosterfishbeachclub.com to experience the tantalising seafood dishes and all the fun at Roosterfish Beach Club.