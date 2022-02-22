Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa Welcomes International Guests For a Seamless Warm-Up Vacation in Bali

With the recent announcement of the re-opening of Bali’s borders to international travelers, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, part of Marriott International, launches Warm-Up Vacation package to elevate travel and quarantine experience for holidaymakers traveling into the island of the gods.

Step aside isolation and make way for a warm-up vacation as guests are not required to stay in their rooms for three or five days at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa.

Perched on a large limestone hill in the peaceful neighborhood of Uluwatu, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa is surrounded by nature and pristine beaches, overlooking scenic splendor, sunsets, and miles of dazzling coastline.

Recharge with confidence in the safe environment as guests begin their long-awaited holiday in Bali. Rest in the comfort of the resort’s spacious Suites; each is completed with a private balcony overlooking the lush green Bukit. Soak in the tropical sunlight, breathe in the fresh air, and engage in the daily fun activities at the Lower Pool that will keep guests entertained. Be spoiled with the delicious healthy menu by Chef Wisnu. Enjoy the Warm-Up Vacation with peace of mind knowing the guests’ safety and wellbeing are well taken care of with the resort’s precise implementation of Marriott’s Commitment to Clean.

The Warm-Up Vacation Package is available for 2-nights/3-days stays or 4-nights/5-days stay, for single or double occupancy, and a guaranteed upgrade from Deluxe Room to Suite. Guests also have the flexibility to choose either to have the full board benefits (lunch, dinner, and laundry) or daily Resort credit. Guests may visit renaissancebali.com and enter the promotion code NCL or email [email protected] to book this package.

WARM-UP VACATION PACKAGE DETAILS

2-nights/3-days 4-nights/5-days Single Occupancy IDR 6,500,000 net IDR 10,000,000 net Double Occupancy IDR 10,500,000 net IDR 15,000,000 net

Inclusions for Full Board Package:

Accommodation in Deluxe Room

Free upgrade to a spacious Suite on the day of arrival

Daily breakfast at dedicated dining area per person

Daily lunch and dinner per person

Up to 5 pcs laundry per day/person

2x PCR test per person

1x airport transfer to hotel

30-day Covid-19 insurance by the Government per person

Free WIFI during the stay

Inclusion for Resort Credit Package:

Accommodation in Deluxe Room

Free upgrade to a spacious Suite on the day of arrival

Daily breakfast at dedicated dining area per person

IDR 500,000 net daily Resort Credit per person (for meals and laundry)

2x PCR test per person

1x airport transfer to hotel

30-day Covid-19 insurance by the Government per person

Free WIFI during the stay

COLLABORATION WITH BALI.COM

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa and other Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Bali joined in a strategic collaboration with Bali.com to provide a worry-free one-stop booking journey. This includes Warm-Up vacation accommodation and express travel visa on Marriott.com or the destination platform. The express travel visa application process will be facilitated by Bali.com.

Marriott Bonvoy Members will enjoy 10% off the express travel visa application fee should they wish to make their own visa arrangements with Bali.com. Bali.com is Bali’s no.1 domain and the main digital gateway to Bali, providing millions of visitors from over 190 countries with reliable information and handpicked services. Visitors can explore all that Bali has to offer and can then make travel planning decisions that allow for a holiday according to their preferences and expectations. The one-stop destination portal highlights the richness of the Balinese culture and promotes a greener and more sustainable future of Bali.

For more information and to book your stay and express travel visa, visit HERE