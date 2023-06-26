Nostalgia with The Corrs Live in Jakarta

The legendary Irish band, The Corrs, is set to entertain their fans in Indonesia 18th October 2023 at Beach City International Ancol Stadium, Jakarta.

This concert, brought by Ravel Entertainment, is part of the reunion tour of the four siblings; Andrea (lead vocals), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals), and Jim (guitar, piano, vocals), who have been on hiatus for approximately 18 years.

“After a long wait, we are very enthusiastic about welcoming them because we have been waiting for them for a long time in Indonesia,” said Ravel Junardy, the CEO of Ravel Entertainment. “The Corrs will bring us nostalgia with their legendary hits,” continued Junardy.

Hailed as the most successful “family band” to emerge from the late 90s, they are scheduled to perform their hit songs “Breathless”, “Runaway”, “What Can I Do”, and “All The Love in The World” to their fans in Indonesia, who have made the group’s songs a soundtrack that colours their lives, especially because of The Corrs’ skill in creating sincere songs and well-crafted sounds.

The Corrs was officially formed in 1990 in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland. They have released seven critically acclaimed albums (including their 1995 debut “Forgiven, Not Forgotten” and their 1997 follow-up and most successful album to date “Talk On Corners”), numerous singles, and have sold 40 million albums worldwide. They have also won 24 awards from 48 nominations throughout their career, including a BRIT Award for “Best International Band” in 1999 and two Grammy Award nominations in 2001 for the songs “Breathless” and “Rebel Heart”.

In addition to achievements in the music industry, the band are also praised around the world for their philanthropic activities and has received praise for their efforts and contributions to various social and humanitarian causes, while maintaining strong relationships with their fans globally.

There’s no denying that The Corrs’ decade-long career of producing countless hits that have coloured the hearts and lives of music fans of all generations is an experience no one should miss and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for true music fans.

Tickets for The Corrs can be purchased on 21st June 2023 via www.thecorrsjakarta.com.

There are five ticket categories: