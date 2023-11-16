Raffles Bali Welcomes the Festive Season

Raffles Bali unveils its festive calendar for December 2023, welcoming guests to celebrate the holiday season with a series of enchanting festive celebrations and a picturesque holiday getaway as we come together to cherish the spirit of Christmas and New Year.

During this festive season, Rumari and Loloan are unveiling curated menus for Christmas and New Year. Rumari is welcoming guests for a delightful Christmas Dinner on the evenings of 24th and 25th December, from 6 to 10 pm. The seven-course menu draws inspiration from the abundance of sustainable, fresh produce sourced from Bali and the wider Indonesian archipelago, accompanied by classic festive elements.

For those seeking a casual yet elegant Christmas celebration, Loloan Beach Bar & Grill will host a special Christmas Brunch on the secluded beachfront of Raffles Bali on 24th and 25th December, from 11 am to 3 pm. Expect a variety of culinary delights, featuring a unique selection of lavish Chef’s Creations, including pastries, artisanal cheese, a seafood platter, plated Christmas desserts, and more, all paired with the finest wines.

Between Christmas and New Year, Loloan Beach Bar & Grill introduces new additions to its series of enchanting evening celebrations, each with its own unique theme. The special themes include Lobster Night, Barbecue Night, Italian Night, and more. These festive events run from 26th to 30th December, from 6 pm to 10 pm, and are enhanced by live entertainment.

Welcome 2024 at Loloan Beach Bar & Grill with New Year festivities, commencing with a New Year’s Eve dinner on 31st December 2023, from 6.30 pm to 2 am. This New Year’s Eve soiree showcases a six-course degustation menu and a dessert buffet, accompanied by the finest wines. Bid farewell to 2023 with a countdown to usher in a brighter year in the enchanting setting of Raffles Bali.

On 1st January 2024, Loloan offers a leisurely New Year’s Brunch with breathtaking views of Jimbaran Bay, available from 11 am to 3 pm. The iconic Raffles Brunch presents a unique and sophisticated selection of dishes, from delectable amuse-bouches to a gourmet array of artisanal pasta and cheeses, along with plated degustation desserts and tantalising pass-around items, all complemented by festive premium wines.

The festivities extend well beyond New Year with a series of special evening celebrations from 2nd to 6th January, each featuring a distinctive theme. Options include Butcher Night, Oyster and Champagne, Spanish Tapas and Sangria, and more. Join us from 6 pm to 10 pm for these captivating events, all accompanied by live entertainment for an unforgettable dining experience.

Our festive programs reach their grand finale with an exquisite Orthodox Christmas Dinner, featuring a seven-course menu curated by Chef Gaetan Biesuz, scheduled for 7th January 2024, between 6 pm and 10 pm.

Festive dining celebrations start from Rp1,350,000++ per person.

For more information please have a look at the Festive booklet and for reservations, please contact [email protected] or call (+62) 361 2015 800.

Festive Room Offer

Celebrate the joy of Christmas and New Year with a festive getaway in our spacious pool villas, showcasing breathtaking views of the ocean. In the evening, revel in the holiday spirit with our Christmas or New Year’s Eve dinner, featuring a sumptuous seven-course epicurean journey crafted by Chef Gaetan Biesuz.

The festive room offer starts from:

USD 3,067++ or Rp46,000,000++ for a stay period crossing 24th and 25th December 2023 and 7th January 2024;

for a stay period crossing 24th and 25th December 2023 and 7th January 2024; USD 3,867++ or Rp58,000,000++ for a stay period that includes 31st December 2023, with a minimum stay of two nights.

Rates are subject to 21% tax and service charges.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or call (+62) 361 2015 800.