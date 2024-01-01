Step into a world of ancient traditions and vibrant celebrations as Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort proudly presents its elevated Chinese New Year 2024 festivities.

Get ready to embrace the power, strength, and abundance associated with the Year of the Dragon. Join Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort as they create unforgettable memories and embark on a journey of transformation and growth!

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort is thrilled to announce the Year of the Dragon celebration. Prepare for an extraordinary experience filled with exclusive offerings and enchanting festivities. The resort has curated a variety of promotions and experiences that embody the spirit of this auspicious occasion, including the Barong Sai performance scheduled for Chinese New Year’s Eve.

From 9th to 11th February 2024, Lion X will feature an exquisite set menu and à la carte specially crafted for this celebration of prosperity and good fortune. Under the expertise of our esteemed Chef Alex Kuan, prepare your taste buds for a culinary voyage like no other. Whether you favour traditional delicacies or contemporary flavours, our menus will take you on an exquisite journey, promising an unforgettable dining experience.

Chef Kuan kicks off his set menu with a premium salmon Yee Shang with smoked duck in crunchy golden rice, symbolising prosperity and togetherness, followed by Braised bird nest, crab meat, tiger prawn, and hipio in golden thick soup. A harmonious medley of five main courses follows, blending flavours to perfection; Wok-fried tiger prawn with Kam Hiong sauce and sautéed mixed scallion, Steamed live grouper fillet with crispy ginger and garlic in superior soya sauce Hubei style, Authentic Braised 8 Treasure with premium oyster sauce, Braised pork belly with fragrant taro Hakka flavour, and Steamed glutinous rice with Chinese sausage, honey barbeque pork, and pak choy in clay pot. Conclude your culinary journey with a taste of sweetness and tradition in two delectable desserts; Double-boiled Tang Yuen with glutinous rice in coconut cream and Steamed golden Nian Gao coach with peanut and coconut. Fight Like Dragon set menu is priced at Rp888,888++ per person.

Lion X offers a tempting selection of à la carte options for those seeking an even more personalised journey. Embark on a gastronomic adventure and explore the diverse flavours of Chef Kuan’s culinary expertise, from mouthwatering appetisers to sumptuous main courses and irresistible desserts. The à la carte menu is designed to satisfy your palate and create unforgettable memories.

In addition to the culinary journey, The Spa at Renaissance invites guests to indulge in a rejuvenating experience. With every spa treatment purchased, guests will have the opportunity to partake in a Lucky Draw, offering a chance to win various prizes ranging from generous discounts of 10% to 25% or an additional free 30-minute treatment.