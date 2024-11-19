Indigenous Bali at The Laguna

A Destination Escapade with The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali.

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, proudly presents its ‘Indigenous Bali’ series—a curated journey immersing guests in the island’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This exclusive initiative invites participants to embark on transformative holidays, with each quarter dedicated to exploring one of Bali’s nine distinctive regencies. The series encourages repeat visits, offering fresh perspectives on the island’s timeless charm.

Through the ‘Indigenous Bali’ series, The Laguna Bali seamlessly integrates the essence of each region into its offerings, ensuring an immersive experience that captures the spirit of Bali. From bespoke culinary adventures and personalised wellness rituals to captivating cultural performances, every stay becomes a sensory journey that lingers long after departure.

As the year draws to a close, the resort turns its focus to Tabanan Regency, renowned for its breathtaking terraced rice fields, black sand beaches, and majestic mountains. Guests are invited to discover Tabanan’s stunning landscapes through bespoke excursions curated by The Luxury Collection Concierge—certified destination authorities and proud members of the prestigious ‘Les Clefs d’Or’ society. Highlights include the enchanting Bali Butterfly Park, the UNESCO-listed Jatiluwih Rice Terraces, and secluded waterfalls nestled in the lush terrain, all epitomising Tabanan’s serenity and beauty.

Guests can enhance their stay with exceptional experiences that celebrate Tabanan. An Epicurean Journey begins with a visit to the Kedonganan Fish Market, followed by a hands-on Balinese cooking class, where participants will learn to prepare iconic Tabanan dishes. Guests will not only master these recipes but also take them home to share Tabanan’s culinary heritage with family and friends.

For those seeking serenity, the Lagoon Spa offers a harmonious blend of modern luxury and Tabanan’s ancient lulur traditions. Indulgent Balinese massages and revitalising scrubs create a sanctuary of relaxation, embodying the region’s wellness philosophy.

Additionally, the resort offers weekly activities guided by the Luxury Collection Concierge. Starting at 6:00 PM, guests can partake in the Jamu Ritual, a holistic wellness tradition featuring the iconic Jamu Beras Kencur. This is followed by the mesmerising Ramayana theatrical performance at 6:45 PM. At 7:15 PM, join an indigenous blessing ceremony in the Temple Garden before concluding the evening with a sumptuous buffet dinner at 7:30 PM, showcasing Tabanan’s vibrant cuisine. Signature dishes include Jukut Ares, Soto Ayam Tabanan, Telur Suna Cekuh, and Lawar Nangka.

In 2025, The Laguna Bali will spotlight Buleleng Regency during the first quarter, with highlights including hidden waterfalls, dolphin sightings at Lovina Beach, and the serene village of Munduk. The second quarter will focus on Bangli Regency, featuring the iconic Mount Batur and Ulun Danu Batur Temple, offering guests a chance to deepen their spiritual connection.

As the year progresses, Jembrana Regency will captivate visitors with its pristine forests and spectacular sunsets at Perancak. The year will conclude with a celebration of Gianyar Regency, Bali’s cultural heart, showcasing the artistic spirit of Ubud and the iconic Tegallalang rice terraces, which will inspire the resort’s atmosphere and culinary offerings.

These enchanting destinations will shape the 2025 experiences, ensuring every guest enjoys an enriching and memorable stay.

Join The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, to uncover the intricate layers that define Indigenous Bali. Offering an unforgettable holiday infused with the true essence of the island, this ongoing series remains true to The Luxury Collection’s promise of “Hotels that Define the Destination.”

For further details, please visit thelagunabali.com or explore The Laguna Times.