Indigenous Bali at The Laguna Resort Nusa Dua Bali

Embracing the local culture of Bali and creating meaningful experiences are the two ingenious ideas behind the newly activated Indigenous Bali campaign at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali.

Inspired by the Luxury Collection’s commitment to ensuring its hotels and resorts are rooted in the traditions and distinct character of its locale, The Laguna goes beyond, highlighting the different regencies of Bali and bringing their unique cultural identity into the resort with seven distinct initiatives.

Since its launch after transformation, The Laguna unlocks new destinations every two months. During the first months of the campaign, the spotlight fell on Gianyar regency. Within the resort, much inspiration has been taken from Gianyar, from its landscapes stretching from the island’s centre to the southeast coastline, ranging from beaches to rice fields and waterfalls, to its rich arts and handicraft heritage.

The seven distinct initiatives:

Arrival Experience

Unlocking the first chapter of the campaign, found within the redesigned majestic lobby area from 11 AM to 3 PM during the arrival experience, are two lobby greeters wearing contemporary Balinese dress inspired by the regency of Gianyar, handsewn by The Laguna’s talent. The arrival experience continues with a refreshing drink of Jamu Beras Kencur served in a bamboo cup made in Belega village in Gianyar. The drink itself is created using select rice from the terraced rice fields of Tegallalang.

In-room Welcome Amenity

Upon guests’ arrival in the newly transformed rooms, the warm welcome is embellished with a local delicacy waiting in the room. For August and September, The Laguna presents Gianyar’s Steamed Pumpkin Cake, locally known as Sumping Waluh, a popular morning snack that can easily be found in small streetside stalls across Gianyar named ‘warung’. Sumping waluh is made from pumpkin, rice flour, grated coconut and cane sugar, wrapped in banana leaves for a more appetising aroma, and then cooked by steaming.

A Preview of The Best of Gianyar

Showcasing the best of each destination right in the comfort of your room, an immersive video is played on the TV displaying unique places to visit in Gianyar, hosted by The Luxury Collection Concierge team. In August and September, the Les Clef d’Or-certified concierge team went from the serene Tirta Empul to Tegalalang rice fields and Mount Kawi, then on to exotic Mas, Celuk and Pasar Sukawati, where masterful arts and creativity are at the heart of life.

Jamu Ritual

Intrigued by the Jamu Beras Kencur herbal drink served to guests during the arrival experience, guests can learn about the health elixir and how to make it themselves. The mixologists at de Balé Lounge & Bar are happy to share their knowledge of local spices, from their historical origin to local beliefs and the benefits of each ingredient, during the Jamu Ritual, which happens daily at 5:30 PM.

Global Explorer Activities

Local activities brought to life to highlight the authentic traditions of select regions are the initiative for the weekly Global Explorer Activities created by the Recreations team. The village of Mas in Gianyar regency, about 6 km south of Ubud, is famed for its woodcarvings and is home of the renowned Nyana & Tilem Gallery. The area also is the birthplace of famed Mask Carver Ida Bagus Sutarja. Embracing the skills of the talented woodcarvers of Mas, The Laguna is bringing the Mas experience to our weekly Global Explorer Activities.

Weekly Epicurean Highlight

Re-launching two sought-after weekly epicurean dining offers, The Laguna elevates these experiences to the next level while embracing the resort’s new campaign. An indigenous dish honours the appointed regency, which for Gianyar is Nasi Ayam Betutu Kedewatan from Ubud, and can be found in both the weekly dining offers:

Pasar Malam Beach Barbecue

Arwana Restaurant, Every Wednesday, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM A night market by the beach for an evening of indigenous local delicacies. Treat yourself to favourite specialties from market-style food stalls, as well as freshly caught barbecued seafood from the live cooking stall, while being entertained by the Trio Batak band. Immerse in the true essence of a Balinese evening cooled by the ocean breeze.

IDR 450,000 ++ per person

IDR 225,000 ++ per children (4 – 12 years old)

Balinese Blessing Ceremony and Buffet Dinner

Banyubiru Restaurant, Every Friday, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Immerse in an authentic Balinese evening. This enriching journey commences with a Destination Discovery hosted by The Luxury Collection Concierge. The experience opens with witnessing the cultural Rindik and Legong dances at de Balé Lounge & Bar, followed by a jamu ritual, then an indigenous blessing ceremony at the resort’s temple garden. A hand washing ritual precedes the buffet feast at Banyubiru, which showcases the best Indonesian and Balinese cuisine.

IDR 500,000 ++ per person (inclusive of Buffet Dinner at Banyubiru)

IDR 250,000 ++ per children (3 – 12 years old)

Serenity Treatment

Lagoon Spa is an enchanting wellness retreat, blending intricate local rituals with effortless Balinese grace. It is a serene destination where unique water features and indigenous treatments offer a total spa indulgence for discerning spa aficionados who seek the finest wellness experience. Relax and unwind with a Balinese Massage followed by a traditional beras kencur wrap inspired by Ubud’s traditional wrap recipe. The 120-minute treatment at IDR 1,600,000 net is the ultimate pampering.

Experience an enchanting stay in the newly transformed rooms and enjoy a truly immersive experience of Bali while staying alongside the pristine Nusa Dua beach.

