Why Data is a Crucial Tool for Property Investors in Bali

Data is more than a tool; it is the cornerstone of successful property investment.

As Bali’s property market becomes more competitive, the need for investors to leverage data in making informed and strategic decisions should not be understated.

Edwards Denning, an American engineer and statistician, credited with Japan’s industrial resurgence and global economic success after World War II, once famously said, “Without data, you’re just another person with an opinion.” And in Bali, there are a lot of people with a lot of opinions. Buyer beware.

Industry experts like Ross Woods from PT. Hotel Investasi Strategis – Hotel Investment Advisory, and organisations such as REID, Bali’s only independent data provider for the property market with over 70,000 records, emphasise that data should be the first consideration for any serious investor. Woods sums it up well, suggesting that “Data-driven decision-making is the key to unlocking the true potential of Bali’s property market. Without a solid understanding of the market dynamics, investors are essentially flying blind.”

Our advice is do not fly blind.

Understanding Market Dynamics

Before exploring specific data points, it is important to understand why data is so crucial. The real estate market in Bali can be confusing and is influenced by a multitude of factors, including tourism trends, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and local demographics. By analysing data such as this, investors can gain insights enabling them to make strategic decisions to maximise returns and minimise risks.

Key Data Points for Property Investors

Tourism Statistics

Bali’s property market is heavily influenced by its tourism industry, which has recovered well from COVID-19. Analysing data on tourist arrivals, spending patterns, and occupancy rates can provide valuable insights into potential rental yields and property demand. For instance, a surge in tourist numbers often correlates with increased demand for rental properties, making it a favourable time for investment.

Economic Indicators

Understanding Bali’s economic landscape is vital. Data on GDP growth, employment rates, and inflation can help investors gauge the overall health of the market. A robust economy typically supports higher property values and rental incomes. For example, Jakarta Globe recently reported that “the World Bank has upgraded Indonesia’s expected GDP growth to an average of 5.1 percent per year from 2024 to 2026, up from the earlier projection of 4.9 percent for both 2024 and 2025.”

Regulatory Environment

Rules and regulations can, and do, change, and staying up-to-date is essential for property investors. Data on zoning laws, property taxes, and foreign ownership regulations can impact investment strategies significantly. Recent changes in foreign ownership laws, for example, have made it easier for non-Indonesians to invest in Bali, opening up some exciting new opportunities.

Local Market Trends

Detailed data on property prices, transaction volumes, and supply-demand dynamics at the local level have historically been hard to come by in Bali, making it almost impossible to establish realistic measures that can help investors identify emerging hotspots and undervalued areas. REID, however, now provides comprehensive reports that track these trends, offering investors important and insightful details such as the median price of villas rising across Bali by 9.8 percent and 36 percent of sales being in the 3-bedroom category, outpacing the popular 1-bedroom category by almost double in 2023.

Demographic Insights

Understanding the demographic profile of potential renters or buyers is also important. Data on population growth, income, and employment levels, as well as lifestyle preferences, can inform decisions on property types and locations that are likely to be in high demand and yield the returns you are looking for.

Access to data is one thing; interpreting and applying information is another. Here are some strategies for leveraging data in your next property investment:

Market Research and Analysis

Conducting thorough market research is the first step and why savvy investors should utilise resources — like Ross Woods who uses pioneering analytical techniques and innovative quantitative methods to assist investors and managers of hotels, eliminate costly surprises, and make better decisions; and REID to gather comprehensive data on Bali’s real estate market that covers a wide range of metrics, including property prices, rental yields, and market forecasts. By analysing this data, investors are better equipped to identify trends and make informed predictions about future market movements.

Risk Assessment

Data can also be used to assess and mitigate risks. For example, by analysing historical data on property values and rental incomes, investors can identify potential downturns and develop contingency plans. Additionally, data on natural disasters, such as Bali’s volcanic activity, can inform decisions on property insurance and risk management strategies.

Investment Diversification

It is not rocket science; diversifying investments is a proven strategy to reduce risk and increase returns. Data helps investors identify opportunities in different segments of the market, such as residential, commercial, and vacation rentals. By diversifying their portfolio based on such data-driven insights, you are in a better position to achieve a balanced and resilient investment strategy.

Performance Monitoring

Ongoing performance monitoring is valuable for successful property investment, which is why it makes sense to regularly review data on rental incomes, occupancy rates, and property values to assess performance. This continuous monitoring allows for timely adjustments to strategies and helps ensure optimal returns.

Engaging with Local Experts

While data is invaluable, local knowledge and expertise should not be overlooked. Engaging with reputable and established local real estate agents, property managers, and legal advisors such as Seven Stones Indonesia provides additional insights that complement data-driven analysis. These experts can offer practical advice on navigating Bali’s unique market conditions and regulatory environment.

The Future of Data-Driven Property Investment

The integration of technology in real estate is transforming the way investors access and utilise data. Advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are making it easier to analyse large datasets and uncover hidden patterns. Investors who embrace these technologies will have a significant advantage in Bali’s competitive property market.

Ross Woods emphasises that “the future of property investment lies in the ability to leverage technology and data to make smarter decisions. Investors who adopt a data-driven approach will be better equipped to navigate the complexities of the market and achieve sustainable success.”

In Bali’s dynamic and evolving property market, data is not just an asset; it is a necessity. By leveraging data, investors gain a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, assess risks, and identify lucrative opportunities. This is the key to unlocking the full potential of property investment in Bali, and Seven Stones Indonesia is there to help with a range of business services, including market entry, country representation, consultancy, and advisory services as well as tax and accounting packages. If you would like to learn more, get in touch with us at Seven Stones Indonesia through [email protected]

Sources: Jakarta Globe, REID (https://www.realinfo.id), Ross Woods (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ross-m-woods)