A Hunt for the Best Croissants in Bali

Embark on a delectable journey through Bali’s vibrant culinary scene for the perfect croissant, in a delightful exploration of flavours and craftsmanship amid the island’s gastronomic renaissance.

Indonesia Expat navigates Bali’s top establishments, unveiling the finest croissants that showcase mastery of French pastry techniques and a unique fusion of cultural influences. Indulge discerning palates with the golden perfection of buttery layers, celebrating the culinary tapestry that defines Bali’s burgeoning culinary scene.

Monsieur Spoon

This French Bakery-Cafe has become a staple in Bali’s most-visited spots, offering a tempting array of high-quality handmade French pastries, cakes, artisan bread, and savouries. With a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, the bakery prides itself on a well-guarded eight-year secret—the natural fermentation of wild yeast somewhere in Bali. Founded in 2012 by two Parisian cousins, Monsieur Spoon has since been delighting patrons with its authentic French flavours.

Address: Jl. Petitenget No.112-A, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 877 6155 6575

Instagram: @monsieurspoon

7:AM Bakers

Much like its name, this cafe situated in the heart of Canggu, opens from 7 AM to 5 PM, featuring a cosy second floor with leather sofas and various seating options. Known for affordability, they offer high-quality pastries, particularly their exceptional croissants, and provide alternative dairy choices. For easy access, it’s recommended to bring a scooter due to limited parking.

Address: Jl. Bumbak Dauh No.88, Kerobokan, North Kuta, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 8113850303

Instagram: @7am.bakers

Butterman

At Butterman, savour a variety of pastries, including their standout buttery croissant with a crispy exterior and soft interior—best enjoyed warmed. Their croissant selection, featuring a pistachio roll and Swiss roll, pairs perfectly with a warm drink. With reasonable prices, be prepared for a queue; arriving earlier ensures a seat. For the freshest options, come in the morning as popular items sell out by the afternoon.

Address: Jl. Pantai Berawa No.10, Tibubeneng, North Kuta, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 811 3960 0050

Instagram: @butterman.id

Fold

A recent addition to Canggu, Fold stands as one of the area’s largest bakeries, offering artisan pastries curated by Chef Maxime Chene. The venue boasts a design adorned with calming green hues and despite its newness, it has quickly gained immense popularity. With limited seats, be prepared for potential seating challenges at this bakery, which serves a delightful array of pastries, gelato, juices, and more.

Address: Jl. Nelayan No.31, Canggu, North Kuta, Bali

Phone: +62 877 7727 6634 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @fold.bali

AROUNA

This French bakery is celebrated for its excellent homemade bread, pastries, lunch options, and diverse selection of beverages. Established by Arouna Ilboudo, a renowned chef with years of experience in Bali, it stands as one of the first French bakeries on the island. While it attracts those working on laptops, there are typically ample seats available. Parking is accessible, though more suitable for smaller vehicles, and the establishment is distinguished by its friendly staff.

Address: Jl. Teuku Umar Barat, Kerobokan, North Kuta, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 813 3893 9170 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @arouna.asia

Livingstone Cafe & Bakery

Livingstone Cafe and Bakery, a Bali gem since 2014, boasts an enchanting ambience, a cosy atmosphere, and attentive staff. Renowned for impeccable hygiene and self-proclaimed as the best croissant spot, it’s a haven for passion, love, creativity, awesome croissants, and divine coffee. The cafe prioritises a top-notch manual brew, showcasing its dedication to elevating the coffee experience.

Address: Jl. Petitenget No.88X, Kerobokan Kelod, North Kuta, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 361 4735949

Instagram: @livingstonebakery

BRAUD Cafe

Established in 2014, BRAUD is a renowned artisan baking company crafting exceptional sourdough bread and pastries in Bali. In 2020, BRAUD Cafe emerged as an extension, showcasing skilful pastries, particularly their delectable croissants with perfect laminations and a delightful crunch, baked fresh in-house. The unique feature of bakers working in the shop window adds to the experience, but due to its popularity, arriving early is recommended for a seat.

Address: Jl. Mertanadi No.62, Kerobokan Kelod, North Kuta, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 821 473 966 09

Instagram: @braud.cafe

BAKED. Berawa

Established in 2020, BAKED has transformed from a workshop to a vibrant industrial café/bakery on a bustling street. Operating 24/7, their dedicated team crafts fresh delights and flavourful brews, inviting you to witness the artistry behind each ingredient and speciality coffee. Don’t miss their signature almond croissants—arrive early, as they sell out quickly.

Address: Jl. Raya Semat Gg. Kupu kupu No.1, Tibubeneng, North Kuta, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 813 3821 3519

Instagram: @baked.indonesia

BRUNN bakehaus

BRUNN bakehaus, a small pastry shop nestled in an alley in the Tibuneneng area, is a hidden gem offering a homey space to enjoy coffee and pastries. With a delectable array of food and drinks, particularly delicious croissants fresh from the oven, it’s an ideal spot for small gatherings with friends or companions. The menu is not only delightful but also budget-friendly, making it a perfect choice for various occasions.

Daily Baguette Ubud

With doorstep delivery available, Daily Baguette in Ubud is a hidden gem for those seeking authentic French pastries. The impressive selection of baguettes, croissants, and pastries transports patrons to a Parisian café experience right in the heart of Ubud. The warm and inviting atmosphere, coupled with the friendly staff, imparts a personalised touch to the overall experience, ensuring that a visit to Daily Baguette becomes a delightful culinary journey for every connoisseur of pastries.