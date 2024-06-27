Etihad Airways Launches Direct Flights from Abu Dhabi to Bali

Etihad Airways celebrates its inaugural flight to Bali, enhancing connectivity with weekly direct flights from and to Abu Dhabi.

For the first time, Etihad Airways, an airline from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), landed in Denpasar, Bali, on Wednesday, 26th of June 2024, to launch direct flight services between Abu Dhabi and Bali.

The new flight service was celebrated at Zayed International Airport before taking off on Tuesday evening with flight number EY476.

Upon arrival in Denpasar, the plane was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute. Additionally, the Etihad captain raised the UAE and Indonesian flags from the cockpit to celebrate the launch of the direct flight.

The new service operates four times weekly, using state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners equipped with Etihad’s renowned Business Studios and Economy Smart seats.

“I am honoured to be welcomed to this island [Bali] today, and proud to be carrying a full flight on our inaugural trip to Bali,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad.

“We are very pleased to be able to add Bali to the list of destinations we serve directly from Abu Dhabi. This is our second destination in Indonesia, after Jakarta. We look forward to connecting our guests from the Middle East, Europe, and throughout our global network with the tropical islands of Indonesia,” he added.

Etihad aircraft specifically for Abu Dhabi and Bali flights have 28 seats in Business Class and 262 seats in Economy Class, featuring the Etihad E-Box entertainment system, in-seat electric power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity.

The General Manager of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali, Handy Heryudhitiawan, said this new route was a positive milestone, as previously Etihad was only present at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

“We believe that the addition of routes by Etihad will further establish the island of Bali as a world-class destination and is a form of our commitment to continue to improve services to our users,” said Heryudhitiawan to the press.

Heryudhitiawan also believes that the presence of one of the largest airlines in the world will open up new market shares, which will have a positive impact on increasing Bali’s connectivity with various world destinations.

Apart from Bali, earlier this month, Etihad also launched new flights to Al Qassim in Saudi Arabia, Jaipur in India, and summer destinations such as Antalya, Málaga, Mykonos, Nice, and Santorini.