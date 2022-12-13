Foreign Arrivals Actually Increase Regardless of the Criminal Code Ratification

The concern is that the new Criminal Code will affect the arrival of foreign tourists and investors although it is too soon to see any effects, however, immigration shows the opposite data.

“If we look at the immigration data in the form of data on foreign arrivals through sea, air and land, the increase of foreigners arriving in Indonesia from 6th to 9th December 2022 is significant,” said the Acting Director General of Immigration, Widodo Ekatjahjana.

The following is data on the arrival of foreigners after the ratification of the Criminal Code:

19,719 people on 6th December 2022

20,611 people on 7th December 2022

24,341 people on 8th December 2022

28,473 people on 9th December 2022

The total number of arrivals is 93,144 people.

“There is no correlation with the view that the passing of the Criminal Code Bill will reduce the number of tourists and investments coming to Indonesia,” said Ekatjahjana.

The highest arrivals of foreigners on 9th December 2022 consisted of:

8,404 Singaporean citizens

5,176 Malaysian citizens

2,584 Australian citizens

1,533 Indian citizens

This positive growth made the non-tax revenue of immigration increase sharply to Rp4.2 trillion. It is the largest number in the history of immigration.

It should be noted that the people arriving in recent days are likely to have had their trips planned in advance and the law is also not yet in effect.