Padma Resort Ubud’s February Program

Indulge in a month brimming with love and celebration at Padma Resort Ubud.

Celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Dragon by indulging in a delightful spread of special Chinese buffet delicacies featuring Yusheng, Chinese Roasted Duck, and a variety of dim sum. Enjoy this feast on the top floor of The Puhu Restaurant, accompanied by a live music performance to perfectly complement the night’s festivities.

As the month unfolds, the celebration continues with a special romantic dinner dedicated to celebrating Valentine’s Day. Guests have the privilege of choosing between two options for this enchanting evening. Those seeking intimacy can choose for the private romantic dinner set in the renowned Bamboo Nest, an idyllic, sustainable cocoon with breathtaking views of the seemingly endless river valley. Alternatively, another romantic dinner option awaits at the Pool Lawn, offering a picturesque overlook of the stunning Payangan Jungle. More details are as follows.

Chinese New Year

Friday, 9th February 2024

Taste of Lunar Celebration at The Puhu Restaurant from 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM. Priced at Rp495,000+ per person

Valentine

Wednesday, 14th February 2024

Intimate Valentine’s Soiree at Bamboo Nest from 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM. Priced at Rp3,988,000+ per couple with a special 7-course set menu including two glasses of sparkling wine/prosecco, a flower bouquet, and special Valentine’s decoration.

Dine in Love

Dine in Love at Pool Lawn from 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM. Priced at Rp1,688,000+/ couple with a 4-course set menu including two glasses of sparkling wine, flower bouquet, and special Valentine’s decoration.

All prices are subject to 10% government tax

