Indonesia Simplifies Sports Visa for U-17 World Cup Competitors

The Directorate General of Immigration of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights has stated that countries competing in the U-17 World Cup can enter Indonesia using a Sports Visa.

Indonesia will host the U-17 World Cup, scheduled from the 10th of November to the 2nd of December 2023. This event will take place in four cities, namely Jakarta, Bali, Solo, and Surabaya.

Immigration has revealed that approximately 1,800 players and officials from 24 countries are arriving in Indonesia this November. To date, 438 visit visas with the index C8A or C8B (Sports Visa) have been issued.

“The Sports Visa is a one-time visit visa category for staying in Indonesia for 60 days and can be extended,” said Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim on Sunday, 29th October 2023.

Karim explained that the visa scheme had been simplified from the previous version. Currently, he explained, both athletes and team officials no longer need to submit recommendations from relevant agencies to take part in sports activities at the invitation of the Indonesian government, international level sports championships or sports activities organised by international sports organisations.

The elimination of several points in the Sports visa requirements is based on the consideration that foreign athletes and artists only operate for a short time in Indonesia. Moreover, Karim continued the work carried out by foreign athletes and artists has yet to have a competitive effect on local workers.

“This year, Indonesia will host many international sporting events. We will take advantage of this momentum to improve immigration services so that Indonesia will be increasingly considered in organising international events,” concluded Karim.

Also Read Immigration of Indonesia Publish Sports Visa and Music and Art Visa