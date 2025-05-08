Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort: Your Indonesian Sanctuary Awaits

Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort promises an Indonesian experience that will linger in the memory.

For those of us who have embraced the rich tapestry of expat life in Indonesia, the call of a truly restorative escape resonates deeply. Allow me to introduce you to Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort, a haven of tranquillity nestled within the globally significant Bunaken Marine Park, a short journey from the Sulawesi coast.

Year after year, Bunaken Oasis has consistently earned its stripes, being recognised as “Indonesia’s Leading Dive Resort” at the prestigious World Travel Awards for the past seven years. This consistent acclaim speaks volumes about the exceptional standards and thoughtfully curated experiences they offer within our Indonesian landscape. Their pursuit of such accolades underscores their unwavering commitment to providing a superior retreat, time and time again, within the archipelago we call home.

The particular appeal of Bunaken Oasis for the discerning expat already living in Indonesia lies in its seamless fusion of world-class diving in a marine environment of remarkable biodiversity, with a level of discreet, personalised service that fosters an immediate sense of serene ease. It is a place where the demands of daily life gently recede into the background.

Imagine waking to the soft murmur of the ocean, stepping onto your private balcony to be greeted by expansive views of the turquoise waters, before immersing yourself in an underwater realm of breathtaking beauty, guided by local experts whose knowledge of these pristine ecosystems is both profound and quietly passionate. Bunaken Marine Park, a jewel in Indonesia’s natural crown, reveals a vibrant tableau of colourful corals, intriguing macro life, and those indelible encounters with graceful sea turtles and the silent ballet of reef sharks – all readily accessible from your Indonesian base.

Yet, the allure of Bunaken Oasis extends beyond the exceptional diving. The resort itself is a sanctuary of calm, where elegant design and understated luxury harmonise with the stunning natural beauty of Indonesia. Indulge in thoughtfully prepared cuisine, find respite by the infinity pool that seems to merge with the horizon, and experience the genuine warmth and quiet professionalism of the staff, who are dedicated to ensuring a seamless and restorative Indonesian sojourn, tailored to the expectations of international residents.

Understanding the nuances of expatriate life in Indonesia is a hallmark of Bunaken Oasis. Their meticulous attention to detail, from effortless transfers within Indonesia to considered recommendations for enhancing your stay, ensures a truly stress-free and memorable interlude within your adopted homeland. It is a place where one can truly disconnect from the exigencies of daily life in Indonesia, rediscover the restorative power of the natural world, and further appreciate the captivating beauty of your surroundings.

A considered offer for our expat community in Indonesia!

To make this exceptional retreat even more appealing, Bunaken Oasis is pleased to extend an exclusive 10% discount on all bookings for stays during May and June. This presents a compelling opportunity to experience the understated luxury and remarkable adventure of Bunaken Oasis, right here in Indonesia, at a notably advantageous value.

For those who have already discovered the quiet enchantment of Bunaken Oasis, now is an opportune moment to lend your support and contribute to their pursuit of an eighth consecutive World Travel Award. By casting your vote, you are not merely endorsing a fine resort; you are acknowledging an exceptional Indonesian destination that enriches our shared experience here.

Are you ready to discover a refined corner of Indonesian paradise?

Kindly refer to the following link to cast your vote for Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort as “Indonesia’s Leading Dive Resort” on the World Travel Awards website and support their continued commitment to excellence within our Indonesian context: worldtravelawards.com/vote-for-bunaken-oasis-dive-resort-and-spa-indonesias-leading-dive-resort-2025

Whether you are a seasoned diver seeking your next exploration of Indonesia’s underwater wonders or simply an expat yearning for a tranquil and luxurious retreat within this stunning archipelago, Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort promises an Indonesian experience that will linger in the memory, conveniently located within your adopted home. We encourage you to consider this special May and June offering and discover its inherent charm.

For further details and to reserve your exclusive expat getaway with a 10% discount, please visit the following Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort’s official website: bunakenoasis.com

Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort — your Indonesian sanctuary awaits! (Now, with a considered discount for May and June.)