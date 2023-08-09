Best Villas in Bali Where You Will Want to Stay Forever

Bali is undeniably one of the most demanded vacation destinations. Its captivating cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality attract visitors from all walks of life.

To fully maximise your experience on this island, whether it is a family holiday, romantic getaway or friend trip, having a local home as your base is paramount. That is why we have carefully selected the most stunning villas that cater to families and large groups seeking memorable moments together. Our handpicked collection features a range of holiday ideas for groups, family getaways, and villas ideal for hosting unforgettable celebrations.

Six Senses Uluwatu

Nestled on a cliff with expansive vistas of the Indian Ocean, Six Senses Uluwatu presents an elegant retreat in the Bali Region. The property offers complimentary WiFi and convenient express check-in and check-out services. It is conveniently located approximately 3.1 miles from Suluban Uluwatu Beach, 2.3 miles from Padang Padang Beach, and 3.1 miles from Dreamland Beach.

The accommodation options at Six Senses Uluwatu feature modern amenities, including air conditioning, flat-screen TVs with satellite channels, wireless speakers, and organic coffee machines. Each unit boasts an outdoor deck that provides uninterrupted ocean views. The resort offers a comprehensive range of spa and wellness facilities, including 10 treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, a spa bath, a sauna and steam room, an air-conditioned yoga pavilion, and a 24-hour fitness centre.

For more information, check out their Instagram @sixsenseuluwatu.

The Edge Bali

The Edge presents arguably the finest villa in Uluwatu, offering an unparalleled luxury holiday experience for you. Consider selecting The Ridge, a three-bedroom villa boasting expansive seating areas ideal for cosying up with a captivating book, while the pool guarantees endless entertainment. Immerse yourself in the embrace of 924 m2 of exquisite gardens, accompanied by the dedicated service of a personal butler, ensuring you never need to venture beyond the villa.

Alternatively, you may opt for The View, an extraordinary five-bedroom villa designed to accommodate ten guests. Spanning an impressive 1000 m2, this villa showcases five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a private wine cellar, a private eight-seat cinema, and two spacious living areas.

For more information, check out their Instagram @theedgebali.

Mandala the Rocks

Attention all surfing enthusiasts! Prepare for an extraordinary island experience with your crew at Mandala The Rocks. Perched on the stunning cliffs of Labuan Sait, Uluwatu, this villa offers unrivalled surf-in and surf-out access to The Impossibles, one of the world’s most renowned surf breaks. Beyond its breathtaking location, this six-bedroom villa showcases a captivating blend of luminous beach house elegance.

Perfect for both surfers and style aficionados, it stands as the only villa in Bali of this calibre with direct access to the ocean. So gather your surf squad, grab your boards, and get ready to capture unforgettable moments at Mandala The Rocks, where perfection meets the waves.

For more information, check out their Instagram @mandalaplaces.

Villa Nini Elly Bali

Experience the comforts of home at Villa Nini Elly’s exquisite six-bedroom villa. Designed to accommodate families or large groups, it offers spacious en-suite bedrooms capable of accommodating up to 12 people. Pamper your loved ones with luxurious amenities, including a master bedroom with a sauna and jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation.

For a unique experience, gather everyone in the outdoor movie theatre and create lasting memories. This wheelchair and stroller-friendly villa is thoughtfully equipped with complete facilities, ensuring convenience for all guests. The stunning infinity pool with crystal-clear water adds a touch of luxury and provides a picturesque backdrop.

For more information, check out their Instagram @villaniniellybali.

The Ungasan Clifftop Resort

Perched 493 feet above the mesmerising Indian Ocean, this opulent resort offers an unparalleled experience with breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes. With a focus on personalised service, the chic resort boasts private beachfront, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and a rejuvenating day spa.

Indulge in leisurely moments by the cliff-edge infinity pool or engage in a friendly tennis match on the well-maintained lawn and hard courts. For entertainment, there is a games room and the opportunity to enjoy invigorating Balinese massages.

For more information, check out their Instagram @theungasan.

Blue Karma Dijiwa Seminyak

Blue Karma Dijiwa Seminyak is conveniently located just a six-minute walk from the beach. This property offers a range of modern villas with air conditioning, private pools, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Situated in Seminyak, Bali, it also features a library, a restaurant, and a complimentary drop-off service to Seminyak Beach.

The resort’s prime location is just a five-minute drive from the renowned Ku De Ta beach club and Seminyak Square Shopping Centre. Ngurah Rai International Airport is easily accessible with a 20-minute drive. The spacious villas at Blue Karma Dijiwa Seminyak exude an elegant yet tropical ambience, adorned with light wood furnishings and marble flooring. Each villa includes a flat-screen TV, and the en-suite bathrooms are equipped with hot-water showers and toiletries.

For more information, check out their Instagram @bluekarmadijiwaseminyak.

Villa Kayu Lama

Situated in Ubud and surrounded by rice fields, Villa Kayu Lama features a unique experience and a fresh Balinese countryside atmosphere that will rejuvenate you. This villa has one bedroom private pool villa with a king-size living room, luggage room with a personal safety box, bathroom with bathtub, and wide-screen LCD Smart TV.

For more information, check out their Instagram @villakayulama_official.

Mayana Villas

Located in the heart of Canggu, Mayana Villas offer one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and even three-bedroom villas with private pools suitable for solo travellers, couples and friend groups. You’ll be amazed by the charming interior design, and the friendly staff will help you with everything you need from scooter rental to transportation.

For more information, check out their Instagram @mayanavillas.

Villa Bali Asri Batubelig

Located a few minutes drive from Batu Belig beach, Villa Bali Asri Batubelig offers four-bedroom villas for those looking for a spacious place in Bali. Enjoy your breakfast by the pool from the private cook, chill in the glamorous bathtub and have dinner on your private patio under the palm trees.

For more information, check out their Instagram @baliasribatubelig.