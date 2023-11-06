Hatten Wines Reveals an Exclusive Limited Edition Chenin Blanc Wines

Hatten Wines, the esteemed pioneer of Balinese winemaking, is excited to announce a momentous occasion for wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

On 2nd November 2023, Hatten Wines shall be unveiling its eagerly anticipated Limited Edition Chenin Blanc wines, a genuine representation of the region’s allure and winemaking prowess.

The current year’s Harvest Festival, hosted by Hatten Wine at their vineyards in North Bali, will not solely commemorate the beauty of the harvest season but will also signify the formal debut of the Limited Edition Chenin Blanc wines. This unique wine is poised to establish itself as a significant milestone in the realm of Balinese winemaking, exemplifying Hatten’s winemaking artistry, commitment, and inventive spirit.

The Limited Edition Chenin Blanc stands as the second in a sequence of exclusive releases from Hatten Wines, succeeding the triumphant launch of the Hatten Syrah limited edition in 2019.

The Limited Edition Chenin Blanc boasts a unique flavour profile, inspired by the enchanting landscape and rich terroir of Bali. This exceptional wine embodies the essence of the island, where the sun-kissed vineyards and careful craftsmanship converge to create an unrivalled sensory experience. To highlight as well, Hatten Wines has received outstanding accolades for this newly launched limited-edition Chenin Blanc which has been honoured with a Silver Medal at the prestigious Austrian Wine Challenge (AWC) Vienna 2023 and the highest recognition as Gold Medal achiever at International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2023. It’s worth noting that the production of this limited edition Chenin Blanc is exclusive, with only 552 bottles available, making it a truly sought-after and rare gem for wine enthusiasts. These limited editions are available for purchase at The Cellardoor of Hatten Wines in Sanur, Bali.

In addition, Hatten Wines has received accolades at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2023. Hatten Wines achieved the highest recognition with the prestigious Gold Award for its outstanding Chenin Blanc in 2023. Notably, the Gold Awards extended to the Aga Rosé and Aga White variants, underscoring the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that define Hatten Wines. The Silver Awards were granted to a trio of exceptional wines: Pino De Bali, Syrah, and the charming Sweet Alexandria, adding to the brand’s impressive accolades. Hatten Wines further demonstrated its commitment to excellence with Tanjung Sparkling Brut, which earned the esteemed Bronze Award, while the Aga Red variant showcased its unique qualities with a well-deserved Bronze Award as well.

This remarkable achievement at IWSC 2023 reflects Hatten Wines’ dedication to crafting exceptional wines that captivate the senses, and these awards serve as a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering the finest wine experiences.

Ida Bagus Rai Budarsa or Pak Rai, the Founder of Hatten Wines, expressed his enthusiasm for this extraordinary wine launch, stating, “The Limited Edition Chenin Blanc is the result of years of meticulous work and a deep connection to the land. We are excited to share this exclusive wine with our community and the world. It’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Be among the first to taste and acquire the Limited Edition Chenin Blanc, a wine that promises to elevate the Balinese wine scene to new heights. This unique wine will be available for purchase only at the Hatten Wines Cellardoor in Sanur, Bali.