Bali Agung: A Festive Splendor at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, is excited to unveil its grand holiday celebration, “Bali Agung: A Festive Splendor.”

In a diverse world with varying customs and traditions, the spirit of unity during the holiday season remains unchanging. This year, the resort welcomes you to embrace the enchantment of the season as they set out on a memorable journey together. Taking inspiration from the magnificent Agung Mountain that blesses its shoreline, “Bali Agung” encapsulates the essence of respect and meaningful encounters. Sander Looijen, the General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We treat each guest with special care, creating heartfelt experiences.”

Christmas Celebrations

The holiday season starts with festive events on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Enjoy an elaborate buffet with succulent seafood options at the poolside during the Christmas Eve Dinner. Entertainment includes live music, making it the perfect setting for cherished moments with family and friends. For families with young ones, the resort has a special treat for children on Christmas Day, ensuring that everyone can partake in the festivities. The Christmas Family Celebration offers a colourful morning with a refreshing breakfast menu, games, a magician, and a visit from Santa Claus. As the day unfolds, relish a beachfront barbeque buffet dinner with live music at the Ikan Beach Garden, and indulge in Italian-style brunch at Prego, featuring festive treats and live music.

For a unique experience, the Omakase Brunch at Hamabe promises to surprise and delight with creative sushi and sashimi pieces. “Omakase” means “I will leave it to you,” and this brunch allows you to trust the expertise of the chef as they present a menu of fresh and beautifully crafted sushi and sashimi.

New Year’s Extravaganza

Bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new with The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. “Bali Agung New Year’s Eve Dinner” offers an enchanting night with an ‘Across the Archipelago’ menu, a live band, and a special dance theatre performance. It’s a night of pure enchantment and wonder. For children, there are special indulgence options on New Year’s Eve that guarantee an unforgettable adventure for them to reminisce. Additionally, guests can choose from two premium dining experiences: an intimate 5-course set menu with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine at Ikan Restaurant, or “The Final Omakase” at Hamabe, featuring an exquisite 8-course set menu with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

More Festive Feasts

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, also presents a series of exciting culinary events throughout the holiday season. Get ready to celebrate in style with a night of mixology mastery with renowned bartender Kiki Moka who carries with her 15 years of experience and a reputation that precedes him, Kiki Moka is known for bringing the party to life. As the Group Head Bar Manager of Union Group Jakarta and with his recent bar, The Cocktail Club, ranking #19 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, Kiki is a true cocktail maestro. Guests can also elevate their evening and indulge in Penfolds Bin Selected Wine Dinner, pairing the finest wines with exquisite culinary delights where they can also savour the finest flavours of Bali during the “Taste of Bali” event.

A Culinary Wonderland

The resort offers a variety of dining venues to satisfy every palate. From the beachfront Ikan Restaurant, which serves fresh seafood and Indonesian-inspired cuisine, to Hamabe, a signature Japanese restaurant with options like Robata grill, Sushi and Sashimi bar, Teppanyaki counter, and Shabu-shabu. For Italian cuisine enthusiasts, Prego is a lively eatery perfect for family meals, while the Lobby Bar & Lounge provides a modern and inviting atmosphere. The open kitchen concept of Seasonal Taste offers live cooking stations serving cuisine from around the world, and Velada is a family-friendly venue that offers comfort food, light bites, and a variety of beverages. To enjoy icy drinks and blended tropical juices poolside, head to By The Water.

Festive Feel Good

Indulge in a rejuvenating experience with spa treatments designed to enhance your well-being during the holiday season. The “Relax and Renew Spa Facial” offers Dermalogica spa facials that leave you glowing from head to toe, with a free Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum Product to take home. The “Twilight Spa Ritual” is the perfect way to conclude your day in style, with a 60-minute traditional massage at the beachfront Spa Bale, a bottle of wine, and spa refreshments.

Join us at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, for “Bali Agung: A Festive Splendor,” and let us be your holiday haven as we celebrate the season of togetherness and magic. Our culinary wonders, heartwarming celebrations, and wellness delights await your presence. Embrace the enchantment and create cherished memories with us this festive season at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, where the spirit of togetherness truly shines.

