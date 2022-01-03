Repatriation Package at JW Marriot Hotel Jakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta has been officially appointed as one of the shortlisted repatriation hotels able to provide a mandatory quarantine service for every international traveller.

With CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability) certification by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta provides a comfortable stay with its renowned comfort and service.

The repatriation packages include a complimentary one-way transfer from the airport to the hotel, packaged in-room Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, non-accumulative five pieces of laundry per person per day, complimentary high-speed internet access, and mandatory 2x PCR swab tests.

Below are the room types, rate, and occupancy details:

Nine-night Quarantine

Deluxe Room (42 sqm) priced at Rp18,450,000 nett per room for single occupancy

Deluxe Room (42 sqm) Rp27,450,000 nett per room for double occupancy

Governor Suite (84 sqm) Rp40.5 million nett per room for single occupancy

Additional occupancy is chargeable at Rp1 million nett per person per night.

13-night Quarantine

Deluxe Room (42 sqm) Rp18,450,000 nett per room for single occupancy

Deluxe Room (42 sqm) Rp36.4 million nett per room for double occupancy

Governor Suite (84 sqm) Rp52 million nett per room for single occupancy

Additional occupancy is chargeable at Rp800,000 nett per person per night.

Get more information and/or to make your reservations by contacting the following: