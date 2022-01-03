Repatriation Package at JW Marriot Hotel Jakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta has been officially appointed as one of the shortlisted repatriation hotels able to provide a mandatory quarantine service for every international traveller.
With CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability) certification by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta provides a comfortable stay with its renowned comfort and service.
The repatriation packages include a complimentary one-way transfer from the airport to the hotel, packaged in-room Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, non-accumulative five pieces of laundry per person per day, complimentary high-speed internet access, and mandatory 2x PCR swab tests.
Below are the room types, rate, and occupancy details:
Nine-night Quarantine
- Deluxe Room (42 sqm) priced at Rp18,450,000 nett per room for single occupancy
- Deluxe Room (42 sqm) Rp27,450,000 nett per room for double occupancy
- Governor Suite (84 sqm) Rp40.5 million nett per room for single occupancy
Additional occupancy is chargeable at Rp1 million nett per person per night.
13-night Quarantine
- Deluxe Room (42 sqm) Rp18,450,000 nett per room for single occupancy
- Deluxe Room (42 sqm) Rp36.4 million nett per room for double occupancy
- Governor Suite (84 sqm) Rp52 million nett per room for single occupancy
Additional occupancy is chargeable at Rp800,000 nett per person per night.
Get more information and/or to make your reservations by contacting the following:
- Reservations at +622125518899 or via e-mail [email protected]
- Hafiyan Ramdhani at +6285774715890 or via e-mail [email protected]
- Ismet Ismatulloh at +6281196907125 or via e-mail [email protected]
- JW Marriot Hotel Jakarta’s Website