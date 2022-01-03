Monday, 3 January 2022

Repatriation Package at JW Marriot Hotel Jakarta

repatriation hotel
In-room gym equipment during mandatory quarantine

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta has been officially appointed as one of the shortlisted repatriation hotels able to provide a mandatory quarantine service for every international traveller.

With CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability) certification by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta provides a comfortable stay with its renowned comfort and service.

The repatriation packages include a complimentary one-way transfer from the airport to the hotel, packaged in-room Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, non-accumulative five pieces of laundry per person per day, complimentary high-speed internet access, and mandatory 2x PCR swab tests.

Meals prepared in the repatriation package
Below are the room types, rate, and occupancy details:

Nine-night Quarantine

  • Deluxe Room (42 sqm) priced at Rp18,450,000 nett per room for single occupancy
  • Deluxe Room (42 sqm) Rp27,450,000 nett per room for double occupancy
  • Governor Suite (84 sqm) Rp40.5 million nett per room for single occupancy

Additional occupancy is chargeable at Rp1 million nett per person per night.

The Governor Suite at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta
13-night Quarantine

  • Deluxe Room (42 sqm) Rp18,450,000 nett per room for single occupancy
  • Deluxe Room (42 sqm) Rp36.4 million nett per room for double occupancy
  • Governor Suite (84 sqm) Rp52 million nett per room for single occupancy

Additional occupancy is chargeable at Rp800,000 nett per person per night.

Get more information and/or to make your reservations by contacting the following:

