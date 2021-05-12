Holiday in Bali at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa invites explorers to enjoy Bali for the upcoming holidays.

Set on a pristine white sand beach in the exclusive enclave of Nusa Dua, the resort provides an inspiring holiday for worldly travellers. Choose to stay in one of the 287 lavishly appointed guestrooms, suites and villas, and take advantage of the resort’s seven shimmering crystal lagoon pools and perfectly manicured tropical Balinese gardens. A stay at this iconic Nusa Dua resort will evoke Bali’s rich culture and tradition and promises guests an indigenous stay experience.

The Holiday in Bali offer includes a daily Indian Ocean view breakfast for two adults and two children at Arwana Restaurant. Guests can transcend to the transcendent Lagoon Spa to unwind through a pampering journey in the comfort of an indoor spa or at the oceanfront gazebos surrounded by blue azure lagoons and swaying palms.

The signature Luxury Collection Concierge, a certified destination authority and member of “Clef d’Or”, will help unlock the destination, curate treasured memories, reveal the exquisite and authentic local experiences and make the travel experience in Bali memorable and effortless.

Reservations are accepted by 30th September 2021 and valid for stay until 31st December 2021.

Receive up to 15 percent off room rates and discover more benefits throughout the stay to Marriott Bonvoy Members.

Please email [email protected], WhatsApp +62 811-3821-3734 or book online for more details