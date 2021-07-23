Manpower Ministry Stops Planned Use of Foreign Workers Applications

The Manpower Ministry has halted applications for the Planned Use of Foreign Workers (PRTKA) to work in Indonesia during the emergency PPKM period.

The change follows the decision by the Law and Human Rights Minister, Yasonna Laoly, to expand the restrictions on foreigners allowed to enter Indonesian territory, including foreign workers as part of national strategic projects.

It’s an expansion of Law and Human Rights Minister regulation number 27 of 2021 concerning restrictions on foreigners entering Indonesian territory during the enforcement period of emergency PPKM.

The Director for Controlling the Use of Foreign Workers, Haryanto, said that the government took this policy after going through studies and hearing responses and input from the community.

“In line with this policy, the Manpower Ministry has taken steps to deactivate requests for approval of the RPTKA for the choice of location for taking visas abroad (offshore), and for the time being, the Manpower Ministry does not send the approval of the RPTKA to the Directorate General of Immigration for foreign workers who are still abroad,” said Haryanto.