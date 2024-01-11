Savyavasa Welcomes New Investment Opportunities for Foreign Residential Ownership in Indonesia

Savyavasa is delighted to confirm the implementation of the new legislative regulation from the Indonesian Government that allows foreign passport holders to obtain property ownership rights in the country with simplified requirements.

This significant development marks a new era of investment opportunities and international collaboration in the highly sought-after Indonesian real estate market.

Boasting cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and a vibrant economy, Indonesia has long been an attractive destination for investors and expatriates seeking a diverse and dynamic living experience. The new regulations, aimed at attracting foreign investment, provide a favourable environment for international buyers to own residential property and contribute to the growth and development of Indonesia. The regulations also involve a transparent purchase process, zero additional stamp duty for foreigners, and a value proposition of luxury development.

Savyavasa is paving the way for a new standard of living in Jakarta as a one-of-a-kind residential property that combines modern luxury living with purposeful design and sustainable practices set amongst three hectares of lush landscape located in the upscale and most sought-after neighbourhood of Dharmawangsa, South Jakarta. This positive change aligns with Savyavasa’s core values and commitment to fostering inclusive communities. As a result of the creative collaboration between Hong Kong’s Swire Properties and Indonesia’s Jakarta Setiabudi International Group under the joint venture entity of PT Jantra Swarna Dipta, Savyavasa looks forward to extending the investment opportunity to a wider audience, catering to the diverse needs and lifestyle aspirations of both local and global residents.

Through the meticulously designed apartments, crafted with attention to detail and in harmony with the natural surroundings, Savyavasa provides residents with a truly elevated living experience in the centre of Jakarta’s most vibrant and culturally rich environment.

Themed “Creating Harmony. Perfected by Nature”, Savyavasa is the first high-rise residential development in Jakarta to be built with the Greenmark Gold Standard and certified in sustainability-built architecture. Surrounded by an abundance of outdoor space and nature, residents can experience an indoor-outdoor living environment with amenities including an expansive open lawn, a one-kilometre jogging track, a child-friendly leisure pool, a natural kids’ playground, and a lap pool. Savyavasa consists of three towers totalling 403 units with two- to four-bedroom apartments.

As a dedication to fostering transparent and ethical business practices, Savyavasa ensures that foreign buyers receive comprehensive support throughout the ownership process, including legal guidance, investment advice, and personalised customer service. A team of experienced professionals at Savyavasa is committed to making the transition seamless and providing an exceptional buying experience, enabling international customers to make informed decisions and invest with confidence.

“We are ready to support foreign passport holders whether they reside overseas or are already in Indonesia. The opportunity to purchase property with no additional ‘foreigner tax’ or duties poses an excellent investment opportunity for early movers. Equally, we look forward to partnering with real estate agents globally. Savyavasa is excited to be at the forefront of this positive transformation, offering an exceptional residential solution that redefines luxury, sustainability, and community living in Indonesia,” said Sophie Watson-Swingewood, the Vice President Director of Swire Properties Indonesia.

Please visit www.savyavasa.com or Instagram @savyavasa for more details.