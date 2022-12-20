Work Train Derailed During Construction of the Jakarta-Bandung Tracks, Two Deaths Reported

An accident whilst working on installing train ballast rails for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Train (KCJB) project occurred on Sunday, 18th December 2022.

This accident occurred in the Cempaka Mekar area, Padalarang, West Bandung Regency.

The Main Director of PT KCIC Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi said the work train that derailed was operated by a contractor company called Sinohydro from China. The work train consisted of a diesel locomotive and a rail-laying engine.

“The trains that went off the track consisted of diesel locomotives and equipment for rail installation. It was not the high-speed trains. Currently, the evacuation process is still being carried out,” said Riyadi as reported in Liputan6.com on Tuesday 20th December 2022.

Based on reports from kompas.com, this accident caused six victims: two of them died, two were seriously injured, and the other two were slightly injured.

“The victims are technicians from the Sinohydro contractor and are Chinese citizens,” added Riyadi.

“The seriously injured victims are currently being treated at the Santosa Hospital in Bandung, while the lightly injured victims have been allowed to go home. We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims who died,” he said.

PT KCIC is still carrying out the evacuation process. As of Monday, 19th December 2022 at 5pm, the evacuation process had reached 40 percent and is being carried out by lowering several cranes and other heavy equipment.

“Today we are focussing on evacuation. PT KCIC and all related parties will evaluate the SOP for rail installation and ensure that all work carried out by the KCJB contractor fulfils the occupational safety (SSHE) aspect in every work activity,” said Riyadi.

The investigation process is still being carried out by the authorities. PT KCIC and the KCJB contractor are fully supporting the investigation process carried out by the authorities.

Due to this incident and following up on the direction of the Ministry of Transportation, KCIC has stopped rail installation activities at that location until the identification and investigation processes are complete.

“Furthermore, PT KCIC will wait for the results of an evaluation conducted by the Ministry of Transportation to ensure the safety aspects of the railway development project,” concluded Riyadi.