Welcome to Telunas Private Island

Award Winning Island Resort In Indonesia

Weekend Getaway

From 900,000 IDR per Villa, per Night, for 2 people

Telunas Private Island is one of Indonesia’s best-keep secrets. Located just off the Island of Batam, this intimate private island offers extraordinary amounts of privacy and barefoot luxury with only 15 villas on the entire island.

Telunas Private Island is a perfect alternative to Bali for those who want to unplug and relax.

Package Details:

Accommodations in an Overwater Villa for Friday and Saturday night

Round trip boat transfers (Friday departure from Sekupang 11am and Sunday return to Sekupang at 9:30am).

Free activities: Stand up Paddle boarding, Kayaking, Jetty Hand Finish and Jetty Jumping

Complimentary Kids Camp

Children 4 years and younger stay for free

Enjoy a massage at The Spa at Telunas. Treatment “rooms” are open-air and over the water, fabulous for a sunset massage. (Additional charges apply)

A la carte menu or pre-purchase a meal plan. Meals are not included in the package price.

Valid for weekends through September 2021

Limited availability

Rates apply for long-term visa holders and Indonesian citizens only.

Price does not include 10% tax and 9% service charge

Click HERE for bookings.