Introducing the Elevated Sunday Brunch at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Experience the ultimate Sunday Brunch at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta with exquisite local and international flavours.

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is excited to introduce its upgraded Sunday Brunch, presenting an unparalleled dining experience that blends the finest local and international flavours. Held at Signatures Restaurant, this brunch is available every Sunday from 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM, priced at Rp868,000++ per person. Diners can look forward to an abundant buffet selection featuring diverse dishes showcasing the culinary excellence of the hotel’s renowned restaurants—Paulaner Bräuhaus, OKU, and Kempi Deli.

The five-star hotel aims to captivate diners with a remarkable spread featuring freshly caught Alaskan king crab, succulent lobster, and oven-roasted prime rib. Guests can indulge in signature dishes from the hotel’s iconic Japanese restaurant, OKU, including the popular OKU Karaage, Salmon Aburi, and the delectable Soft Shell Crab Roll. The hotel’s microbrewery restaurant, Paulaner Bräuhaus, brings hearty German favourites such as Pork Knuckle and a sausage platter. Guests can also savour a rotating selection of gourmet canapés from Kempi Deli, featuring unique creations like The Baltic smoked salmon croissant, The Pacific tuna and vegetable medley, French Connection turkey ham with Brie and apricot jam, and Manhattan Reuben pastrami on rye showcasing their commitment to elevating breakfast staples.

Enhancing the grandeur, this Sunday Brunch experience features exclusive delicacies including Chinese roasted duck and extensive seafood on ice display, complemented by sashimi and sushi. The buffet also features a rich assortment of seafood, including lobster, oyster, and prawns; a vibrant Indonesian salad selection featuring selada pengantin and gado-gado; an array of international carvings like roasted prime rib and fish; and an extensive dessert and ice cream station to round off the meal.

“We are delighted to introduce our new elevated Sunday Brunch at Signatures Restaurant,” said Harald Fitzek, General Manager of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. This brunch is a celebration of culinary excellence, featuring signature dishes from our esteemed restaurants—OKU, Paulaner Bräuhaus, and Kempi Deli. We look forward to providing an exceptional dining experience that brings together the finest flavours and culinary craftsmanship.”

Guests can also enjoy savings of up to 30% with Kempinski’s bank partners. For reservations and more information, please contact Signatures Restaurant at 021-2358-3898 or via WhatsApp at 0877-7503-7507.