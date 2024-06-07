The Latest Laser Technology to Enjoy Life Without Glasses

First in Indonesia, only at JEC Eye Hospitals and Clinics.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that at least 1 billion people worldwide are visually impaired, with 123.7 million of them having untreated refractive errors. Refractive errors happen when the light that enters the eye cannot be properly focused, resulting in a blurry or unclear appearance of the object. In general, refractive errors can be categorized into myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism (cylindrical), and presbyopia (ageing eyes – farsightedness in old age).

As an eye care leader in Indonesia, JEC Eye Hospitals and Clinics has launched the SMILE PRO service: a refractive surgical technology to correct nearsightedness and astigmatism in only 8 to 10 seconds. JEC is the first eye health institution in Indonesia to have this most advanced laser surgery technology.

SMILE PRO is a revolutionary, most advanced vision correction technology with three key advantages. First, faster performance: SMILE PRO uses the latest generation femtosecond laser, so it takes less time. Second, an intelligent robot assistant system (minimising human error) resulting in extremely high precision. Third, it is more comfortable; patients feel less anxious because the laser sound is inaudible and does not cause claustrophobia.

To undergo the SMILE PRO procedure, patients should meet some conditions such as patients must be at least 18 years old with myopia ranging from -0.5 to -10 diopters and astigmatism up to 5 diopters, have removed soft contact lenses for 14 consecutive days or hard contact lenses for 30 consecutive days, and are not pregnant or breastfeeding.

Many people with refractive errors have concerns about the safety of a laser refractive surgery. SMILE PRO only requires a small incision between 2 to 3 millimetres for the flapless laser procedure and a procedure duration of only 8 to 10 seconds. This short time is very valuable for patients to reduce their worries during the procedure. Furthermore, after the procedure, the patients will experience a convenient post-operative recovery, including the ability to carry out regular activities and be productive again on the next day.

Since 1997, JEC Eye Hospitals and Clinics has been the pioneer and leading eye health service institution in Indonesia, providing Laser Vision Correction (LVC) technology, which includes PRK, LASIK, LASIK Xtra, and being the first to use SMILE PRO in Southeast Asia. Through this Laser Vision Correction procedure, JEC has improved the quality of life for over 150,000 patients suffering from refractive errors such as myopia and astigmatism to enjoy life without glasses or contact lenses.

This achievement reflects JEC Eye Hospitals and Clinics’ commitment to always strive for the highest standards in eye care and medical innovation. In the future, JEC will prioritise enhancing positive patient experiences when receiving services in the JEC Group network environment. With the reliable quality of the eye care ecosystem in Indonesia and the increasing accessibility of the JEC Group, people do not need to go abroad to receive trusted eye health services.