Bali International Tourism Postponed

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the opening of Bali tourism for foreign tourists is postponed due to the imposition of Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM).

“In Bali, I think you can answer yourself; it’s impossible to open again with this delta variant,” Luhut said at an online press conference on Thursday 1st July.

Luhut said the government is no longer focused on opening Bali tourism as the government is working and focussing on reducing COVID-19 cases through the Emergency PPKM.

“We don’t think about it anymore now. We are now thinking on how to reduce by incorporating as many health protocols as possible,” he said.

Luhut also said that governors, regents and mayors who did not implement the provisions for the Implementation of the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM in their areas would be subject to sanctions.

The sanctions range from a written warning to temporary dismissal in accordance with Article 68 Paragraph (1) and Paragraph (2) of Law Number 23 of 2014 concerning Regional Government.

“Administrative sanctions are imposed in the form of written warnings two times in a row, up to temporary dismissal,” said Luhut.

Further provisions regarding this matter will be regulated in detail through the Instruction of the Home Affairs Minister.

Previously, the opening of Bali tourism for foreign tourists would be carried out in July 2021. However, the number of COVID-19 cases on the Island of the Gods has recently shown an increase.

Regarding this, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said the government would wait for the COVID-19 case to slow down, both in Indonesia and abroad.

“We have decided; if the situation is sloping, it will be finalised, and if it is not sloping, we will adjust it,” said Sandiaga in a weekly press briefing on Tuesday 22nd July.