Rp3.75 million Ticket Valid on Komodo and Padar Island

Tourists who want to visit Komodo and Padar island will soon have to buy a pass for Rp3,750,000 as a conservation contribution to Komodo National Park.

Every visitor will need to buy a pass and it is valid for a full year after the date of purchase.

“The East Nusa Tenggara Provincial Government believes that Komodo dragons and ecosystems are a legacy for the people. Therefore, we ask the central government for conservation,” said Head of the East Nusa Tenggara Disparity, Sony Zeth Libing on Monday 11th July 2022.

“Our governor’s request was approved by the Environment and Forestry Minister and we as the people take part in guarding it as a social responsibility.”

The results of a study became the basis for the East Nusa Tenggara Provincial Government to make policies to conserve the area, including a Rp3,750,000 million ticket to enter the Komodo National Park.

The following are two main points from the results of the conservation study on Komodo National Park conducted by several universities in Indonesia:

Limit visits to two islands in Komodo National Park, namely Komodo Island and Padar Island. Limiting the number of visits is necessary because too many people affect the Komodo dragons’ ecosystem and life. The results of the study also call for ways to fulfil conservation there; experts have warned that there is a decline in ecosystem services.

Conservation is urged to be undertaken through government policies together with the central government. This includes empowering the community’s economy, monitoring and security there, because there is illegal fishing, poaching, burning, as well as environmental damage and garbage disposal.